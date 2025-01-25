Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly "keen to leave" Arsenal, with Atletico Madrid entering the race for the Ukraine international, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Diego Simeone's men have begun "serious talks" for the left-back as they look to bolster their La Liga title chances with January additions.

The Gunners are thought to value the 28-year-old at €20million plus add-ons, with Atletico open to the prospect of either a loan with an obligation to buy or a straight purchase.

Atletico lead the race for Zinchenko

The Ukrainian's influence at Arsenal has waned

Zinchenko was brought in to be a transformative signing for Mikel Arteta's men in the summer of 2022, when he swapped Manchester City for the capital for a reported £32m. His arrival allowed Arteta to redefine the left-back role in his team, with the Ukrainian drifting into midfield as opposed to holding the width.

However, it appears that what Arteta wants from Arsenal's left-backs has undergone another change, with the Spaniard signing Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A side Bologna last summer - a player capable of operating as a central defender as well as at left-back and who offers more physicality and defensive solidity than Zinchenko.

Furthermore, academy graduate and natural midfielder - like Zinchenko - Myles Lewis-Skelly also appears to have leapfrogged his more senior counterpart in the pecking order, offering a similar blend of physical and technical qualities.

That consideration may play a part in Borussia Dortmund's reported interest being less effusive than Atletico's, according to Sky Sports Germany. While the Bundesliga outfit have been credited with an interest in the left-back, who earns £150,000-per-week, they are thought to seek a player who can also operate in the centre of defence and see Arsenal's asking price as excessive.

Oleksandr Zinchenko Game Time for Arsenal in 2024/25 Competition Appearances Minutes Played Premier League 8 240 Champions League 3 94 FA Cup 0 0 League Cup 2 74

Zinchenko has been limited to just over 400 minutes of action across all competitions this season, and that lack of minutes appears to have convinced him that his future lies elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-01-25.