Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been urged to elevate his performances after a challenging start to the season by journalist Pete Hall, who suggests the Hungarian international’s struggles for consistency "remain a serious cause for concern".

The 23-year-old is one of only three players to have played every minute for Liverpool so far this season, alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Arne Slot’s early trust in the Hungarian ace indicates he is considered a key player by the Liverpool manager, who placed Szoboszlai in a crucial attacking midfielder role at the start of the campaign. However, Szoboszlai’s recent performance against Nottingham Forest has raised questions about his impact, as Slot admitted the midfielder still has room for improvement following a disappointing 1-0 loss on Saturday.

Szoboszlai ‘Has to Raise His Game’

After Saturday’s loss to Forest

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with AC Milan, Slot suggested Szoboszlai’s numbers in the goalscoring department "need to go up" after he netted just three league goals in his debut season on Merseyside.

In his first four games of the 2024/25 campaign, the Hungarian international has provided two assists and is one of only four Liverpool players to register a goal contribution this season so far.

But Hall, writing for i, placed pressure on Szoboszlai to maintain consistency following his recent struggles in the 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest on Saturday:

“The likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold can be forgiven for having an off day, but there are certain players who will have to raise their game as if the ghost of Klopp is breathing down their necks in the coming months, none more so than Dominik Szoboszlai, whose struggles for consistency remain a serious cause for concern.”

Szoboszlai had a forgettable performance on Saturday afternoon, losing possession 18 times during the game, with a pass success rate of only 78%.

The 23-year-old was also lucky to escape a red card in stoppage time after kicking the ball away following a foul on Callum Hudson-Odoi, an offense almost identical to the one that saw Declan Rice sent off in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break.

Szoboszlai, who earns £150,000-per-week, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and made 45 appearances across all competitions in his debut season in England, netting seven goals and registering four assists.

Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 360

Liverpool ‘Interested’ in Jamal Musiala

Among clubs eyeing his situation

Liverpool are among several European powerhouses monitoring Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who has less than 24 months remaining on his contract, according to CaughtOffside.

The 21-year-old has no shortage of admirers across Europe, with Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly eyeing his situation in Germany.

According to the report, Musiala’s new agreement is far from being finalised, leaving an open door for interested clubs to pounce on the highly sought-after midfielder. Born in Germany but raised in England, Musiala developed at Southampton and Chelsea’s academies before arriving at Bayern in 2019. He has since become a key member of the squad and so far under Vincent Kompnay has started every Bundesliga game this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.