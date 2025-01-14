Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly on Galatasaray's radar amid uncertainty over his future at the Emirates, according to Turkish outlet A SPOR.

Zinchenko will have a year left on his contract at the end of the season but has been increasingly less involved in Mikel Arteta's first team this term. The Ukrainian defender has started two of seven league games and nursed a calf injury during the early stages of the campaign.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Manchester City for £32 million in July 2022. He was a regular under Arteta, performing well as an inverted left-back, but has since fallen down the Spaniard's pecking order.

Riccardo Calafiori's arrival last summer has further jeopardised Zinchenko's first-team game time. The Gunners may be looking to cash in on him to protect his value before he heads into the final year of his current deal.

Zinchenko has made 79 appearances since joining the club, posting two goals and four assists. He was named in OptaJoe's 2022-23 Premier League Team of the Year but has faltered since that impressive season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 7 (2) Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 0.3 Possession Won 0.1 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.9 Ground Duels Won 0.6 (25%)

Galatasaray Eye Zinchenko

The Ukrainian could cost around £25 million

Zinchenko is reportedly on Galatasaray's shortlist, and the Turkish giants are planning to approach Arsenal regarding a potential deal for the 70-cap Ukraine international. A move this month is possible, but a summer transfer could also be proposed.

The four-time Premier League champion is said to be valued at £25 million (€30 million). Arteta's decision to hand him just 29 minutes in his side's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in November spoke volumes of his status.

Zinchenko sits on wages at a purported £150,000-per-week at the Emirates. The club could be keen to get him off their wage book and reinvest in the squad.

The Gunners could also do with a sale to help Arteta bolster his attacking options amid a struggling frontline. The Spanish tactician is a fan of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but his £50 million release clause appears to be a problem.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 13/01/2025.

