Arsenal ace Oleksandr Zinchenko is among a number of players expected to leave the club this summer as part of the Gunners' plans to build a "transfer war chest", Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

With Mikel Arteta and his men looking increasingly likely to miss out on the Premier League title for a third consecutive season, frustrations are at their pinnacle within the club's supporter base. The top brass is nonetheless expected to invest heavily in the transfer market to minimise the chances of this happening again next season.

Zinchenko, who is currently earning £150,000 per week, has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta this season, managing just two league starts and only 15 appearances in all competitions. He is likely to be one of the players heading to the club's egress in the hopes of funding further new signings.

Zinchenko to Leave in Arsenal Squad Clearout

The 28-year-old's importance has waned