Barcelona were once a joy to watch but not anymore.

Under Ernesto Valverde, they are bereft of creativity and any spark.

Marca declared that ‘Barcelona are lost’ in the wake of their 0-0 draw against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

“And their poor form is only getting worse,” the Spanish publication added.

The result against Slavia Prague came just three days after Barcelona were beaten 3-1 by Levante.

Is it time for Valverde to go? Many Barcelona fans believe so.

He has a team that includes some of the best players in the world but cannot get them to gel.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was a pundit for beIN SPORTS on Tuesday and he delivered a fascinating breakdown of the Camp Nou club’s current struggles.

Wenger said Barcelona are playing “like a team in crisis” and are dependent on Lionel Messi winning the game for them.

“They’re top of the league, they’re top of their group, and they play like a team in crisis," Wenger said.

"Their game is too slow. There is no dynamic in the last 30 metres, it’s too individual.

"Every time they lose the ball, it looks like they will concede a goal on the counter attack because they cannot deal with pace against the opponent... the team lacks dynamic, lacks energy, lacks confidence.

"Today it looks like they play and they wait for Messi to do something, but the basic strengths of the team play is a bit gone.

"And you think, when will Messi get the ball to do something? And before, the music, the basic music, was the fantastic team play, making it difficult to catch the ball, and then on top of that came Messi."

ANALYSIS

GIVEMESPORT’s Scott Wilson says:

Wenger is spot on - once again delivering a wonderful analysis of the game.

Barcelona’s positioning in the league and in their Champions League group papers over the cracks and there is no way that they can win the European competition this year.

Thankfully, Valverde isn’t wasting Messi’s final years as an elite player.

The Argentinian is still capable of producing incredible performances in the Barcelona coach’s system.

But the same cannot be said for Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, both of whom have performed better elsewhere.

Valverde has won the league in each of his two seasons at Barcelona but he can’t take the Blaugrana any further.

