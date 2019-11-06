New footage has been released by the Metropolitan Police that shows Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac being attacked by armed robbers.

The Arsenal duo were ambushed in London back in July and their attackers have since appeared in court.

Jordan Northover, 26, has pleaded guilty of attempted robbery at Harrow Crown Court, while a second man, Ashley Smith, 30, pleaded the same on October 3rd at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

They will both be sentenced at Harrow Crown Cout on Friday, November 8.

The new footage, released by police, shows Kolasinac bravely standing his ground while one of the men pulls out a weapon.

Despite being jabbed with the knife, the Bosnian defender then lunges towards the attackers who then retreat.

You can watch the incident below:

The man is absolutely fearless.

Speaking of the crime, Chief Inspector Jim Corbett said: "Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after travelling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob.

"Northover didn’t hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn’t bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed.

"The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident.

"We identified these two suspects after a member of the public grew suspicious and called police, and this case demonstrates how important community information can be.

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information about this offence.

"These types of cases can be difficult to investigate as the perpetrators mask their identities by wearing crash helmets and scarves.

"It is vital that anyone who witnesses a robbery or sees anything suspicious contacts police to tell them what they know. The information could be vital."

News Now - Sport News