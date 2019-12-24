Women’s Cricket: "The best way to beat Australia- hire an Australian," says Lisa Keightley

Australia remains the number one ranked side in all international formats at present, but new England head coach Lisa Keightley is confident her side can face up to the challenge.

Whilst she will not officially take over until January, Keightley was in Malaysia to watch England triumph over Pakistan this month.

There were pleasing signs for England, particularly the new-look opening partnership of Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt, but whether or not they are good enough to beat a full-strength Australian team remains up for debate.

England was beaten in the 2018 World T20 final by Australia and comprehensively lost the Ashes on home soil earlier this year, winning just one game in the process. Despite these results, Keightley is defiant in her stance- “Of course we can beat Australia,” she said.

"In one-off matches, England and Australia are so close it just depends on whether you have that player to win you a match or as a team you can do enough to get a score or restrict the opposition.”

Keightley says she is there to set the standards behind the scenes and provide a programme that gets players not only enjoying the game but excelling under pressure. She also hopes the upcoming Hundred competition will give players “more opportunity to play a high standard of cricket.

"The investment the ECB is putting in is similar to Australia and the investment in the domestic game there has allowed players to come from nowhere because of the opportunity to play a game where you can actually compare and see who is good enough to move up.”

