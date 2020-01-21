Women’s Cricket: Increasing participation the main objective for new Cricket Scotland president

Cricket Scotland’s first woman president Dr Sue Strachan has announced her intention to make the future of female participation in the sport her chief priority.

Strachan will take over the presidency in March on a two-year contract having been part of the Organisation’s board for four years now.

She has previous experience on the board of the Scottish Women’s Football Association and was also part of the group of individuals who created Scottish Women in Sport.

A former committee member of Dumfries Cricket Club, Strachan has stressed that she thinks women’s sport is great to watch and that she wishes to spread this message to as many people as possible.

“What we’ve been doing over the last three or four years particularly is trying to involve girls at a young age and then keep them in cricket as one of their sports, not necessarily their only sport.”

There are currently over 150 clubs affiliated to Cricket Scotland and it is estimated that there are over 250 clubs in the country as a whole.

Despite the rise of Scottish cricket in recent years, Strachan herself admits she’s not much of a player herself.

“I’m not there because of my cricket abilities,” she said. “I’m a very average cricketer- but I think it shows how far cricket in Scotland has moved over the last few years with regards to diversity and inclusion to actually have a female president voted for by the clubs.”

With the ICC World T20 looming, Scotland will have to watch from afar this time around, though Strachan will hope that if the women’s game can grow in the way she intends it too, then Scotland could find themselves competing with the best in the world in the not too distant future.

