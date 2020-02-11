Highlights The Premier League has seen some impressive unbeaten starts throughout its history, from Ipswich Town's 8-game run in 1992-93 to Liverpool's current 25-game unbeaten streak in 2019-20.

These unbeaten runs often set the tone for the season, indicating title ambitions or showcasing dark horse teams. They contribute to the league's unpredictability, which makes it the most-watched football league globally.

While some teams have etched their names into football history, like Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003-04, others have dazzled briefly before facing the challenges of the months ahead. These unbeaten starts are crucial moments in the Premier League's illustrious history.

When it comes to exhilarating football action, the Premier League (EPL) rarely disappoints. Since 1992, die-hard football fans have been glued to their screens, witnessing moments of sheer brilliance, stunning upsets, and, of course, those jaw-dropping unbeaten streaks that kick off a season. Welcome to the ultimate trip down memory lane as GIVEMESPORT unveils the longest unbeaten starts in the Premier League for every single season.

It's a football lover's dream to see their team begin the EPL campaign with an invincible streak. Whether you support one of the 'Big Six' or cherish the underdog stories, these unbeaten runs often set the tone for the campaign, hinting at title ambitions or showcasing the dark horses of the season. As every EPL aficionado knows, the league's unpredictability is what makes it the most-watched football league globally, and these unbeaten tales contribute a large part to that narrative.

Let's be real – every time a team extends their unbeaten start in the Premier League, Twitter is ablaze, pundits dissect each game, and fans can't stop speculating: "Will they go all the way like Arsenal's 'Invincibles' did in 2003-04?" While some teams have managed to etch their names into football history books, others have dazzled briefly only to face the reality of the challenging months ahead.

So, here's the golden ticket for all football enthusiasts – our comprehensive list of the most impressive unbeaten starts in the Premier League's illustrious history. Perfect for both seasoned supporters looking to reminisce and newer fans eager to get a crash course on EPL's standout moments.

1992-93: Ipswich Town (8 games)

Ipswich drew six of their opening eight fixtures at the start of the inaugural Premier League campaign before losing 4-2 to Oldham Athletic. The Tractor Boys ended up finishing the season 16th in the table with 52 points.

1993-94: Coventry City (8 games)

Coventry were a decent team in the mid-90s and they enjoyed a fine start to the 1993-94 Premier League season, winning three of their opening eight fixtures and drawing the others. Their unbeaten start came to an end on September 25 when they lost 2-0 to Leeds United.

The Sky Blues ended that season on 56 points, which left them 11th in the table.

1994-95: Nottingham Forest and Newcastle (11 games)

Nottingham Forest won eight and drew three of their opening 11 games, while Newcastle won nine and drew two. However, it was Blackburn Rovers who went on to win the title that season.

Forest finished third on 77 points, while Newcastle sealed 72 points and finished sixth.

1995-96: Nottingham Forest (12 games)

Forest enjoyed another brilliant start the following season, winning six and drawing the other six of their opening 12 games before losing 7-0(!) to Blackburn on November 18. Their form fell off a cliff over the coming weeks and they eventually came ninth after sealing a disappointing 58 points.

1996-97: Manchester United (9 games)

Man Utd won five and drew four of their opening nine Premier League fixtures during the 1996-97 season before losing three games on the bounce against Newcastle (5-0), Southampton (6-3) and Chelsea (2-1). But Sir Alex Ferguson’s side recovered from that blip to win the title with 75 points.

1997-98: Arsenal (12 games)

Arsenal pipped Man Utd to the 1997-98 Premier League title by a single point, thanks in part to their impressive start. The Gunners went 12 games unbeaten before losing 3-0 to Derby Country on November 1.

1998-99: Aston Villa (12 games)

Aston Villa’s superb unbeaten start was broken by Liverpool on November 21. The Villains eventually finished sixth in the table, with 55 points - 24 fewer than champions United.

1999-00: Manchester United (9 games)

Man Utd won the 1999-00 title with 91 points and didn’t taste defeat that season until October 3, when they were hammered 5-0 away at Chelsea.

2000-01: Leicester City (8 games)

Leicester’s unbeaten start was eventually ended by Man Utd on 14 October. The Foxes dropped down the table and ended up finishing 13th with 48 points.

2001-02: Leeds United (11 games)

Leeds United had a cracking team around this period and were capable of beating any team in the league. They won six and drew five of their opening 11 fixtures before losing 2-0 to Sunderland. They eventually came fifth in the table with 66 points.

2002-03: Liverpool (12 games)

Liverpool fans must have thought this was their season after watching their team win nine and draw their of their first 12 fixtures. However, the Reds then went an incredible 11 games without registering a single win. They ended up finishing fifth in the table with 64 points.

2003-04: Arsenal (38 games)

Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 fixtures, racking up 90 points in the process, in the 2003-04 season. An extraordinary achievement that has yet to be replicated by any other Premier League side in history. Some have come close, but no cigar.

2004-05: Arsenal (9 games)

Arsenal remained unbeaten in the league until their 50th fixture against Man Utd on October 24, which they lost 2-0 in a typically ill-tempered clash at Old Trafford. Arsene Wenger’s side finished second in the league that season, 12 points behind Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

2005-06: Chelsea (11 games)

Chelsea sealed back-to-back league titles at the end of the 2005-06 campaign, winning the league with 91 points. Mourinho’s men won 10 of their opening 11 fixtures and drew the other before losing 1-0 to Man Utd at Old Trafford on November 6.

2006-07: Aston Villa (9 games)

Aston Villa went nine matches unbeaten at the start of the 2006-07 season, although six of those games ended in draws. Martin O’Neill’s side finished 11th in the table with 50 points.

2007-08: Arsenal (15 games)

Arsenal enjoyed an incredible start to the 2007-08 season and were the heavy favourites to win the title until an infamous 2-2 draw away at Birmingham City on February 23. The Gunners eventually fell away and ended up finishing third, two points behind Chelsea and four behind Man Utd.

2008-09: Liverpool (10 games)

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title to Man Utd in the 2008-09 season, finishing four points behind their fierce rivals, whose 90-point tally was enough to see them crowned champions.

The Reds beat United 2-1 during the opening weeks of the season but their unbeaten start was ended by Tottenham on November 1.

2009-10: Chelsea (6 games)

Chelsea’s winning start to the 2009-10 season was unexpectedly ended by Wigan Athletic on September 26. The Blues still finished the season as champions, albeit just one point above Man Utd.

2010-11: Manchester United (24 games)

Fergie’s men won 15 and drew nine of their opening 24 games before losing 2-1 away at Wolves on February 5. The Red Devils won the title that season after finishing nine points clear of second-placed Chelsea.

2011-12: Manchester City (14 games)

Man City thumped most of their opponents at the start of the 2011-12 season - including a 6-1 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford - before losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 12. This was the season that City won the title on goal difference thanks to Sergio Aguero's famous winner against QPR on the final day.