Highlights Goalkeepers scoring in football is a rare and noteworthy event, with only six goalkeepers having done so in the Premier League era.

Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard, Asmir Begovic, and Alisson Becker are the six goalkeepers who have scored in the Premier League.

Each goalkeeper's goal had its own unique circumstances and significance, but Alisson Becker's goal against West Bromwich Albion in 2021 stands out as the most significant, as it helped secure Liverpool's Champions League qualification.

Is there anything better in football than a goalkeeper scoring? With the possible exception of an outfield player going in goal - which is always *very* fun - the answer is obviously no.

There tend to be two different types of goalkeeper goals. The first is when a ‘keeper goes up late for a set piece when their team is desperately chasing a goal. The second is when they don’t actually mean to score. They simply clear the ball downfield, and it ends up going in via some form of divine intervention or another. As it is usually on these very rare instances that 'keepers do find the back of the net, we have borne witness to only a handful of shot-stoppers score in the Premier League - making every time they do, a seriously noteworthy event.

Do you know how many times a goalkeeper has scored a goal during the Premier League era?

If you knew the answer was six then congratulations. Now let’s take a look at the six goals and see what happened afterward…

Peter Schmeichel (Aston Villa) v Everton | October 20, 2001

It was fitting that Peter Schmeichel, one of the greatest goalkeepers ever, became the first ‘keeper of the Premier League era to get himself on the scoresheet.

The great Dane slammed home a volley at the back post to notch the ninth(!) goal of his career, an utterly remarkable feat all things considered. While Schmeichel was by no means a prolific marksman, he certainly was in the world of the goalkeeper. The Manchester United and Premier League legend had previously scored six goals for Hvidovre and another two for Brondby. He also scored for Manchester United in a UEFA Cup match against Rotor Volgograd in 1995, making his goal against Everton for Aston Villa just a par for the course.

The Villans' meeting with Everton in 2001 at Goodison Park was a hotly-contested affair, that saw the Merseysiders come out on top against third-place Aston Villa. Trailing three goals to one, the game was all but out of reach for John Gregory's side. However, on the stroke of the 90th minute, Peter Schmeichel’s volleyed effort from an inswinging corner paid dividends, giving his side a lifeline in the dying embers of the encounter. Unfortunately, Schmeichel's heroics were just a little too late to inspire a Villa comeback.

Brad Friedel (Blackburn) v Charlton | February 21, 2004

Brad Friedel enjoyed quite the prolonged career, and despite playing the game professionally for 20 years, this game with Charlton will undoubtedly have gone down as one of the 'keepers most enduring memories. In one of the craziest ends to a Premier League fixture we’ve ever seen, Blackburn were a goal behind Charlton Athletic at the Valley deep into stoppage time.

Winning a corner that late on meant one thing; manager, Graeme Souness urging Friedel to leave his box to go up for his side's corner. While the initial ball from Brett Emerton missed the big American, the ball fell kindly to the US international, who slotted the ball home from close range, drawing Blackburn level. Unfortunately, this wasn't the deciding piece of action, with Claus Jensen striking moments later to win the game for the Addicks, sending the home fans at The Valley into raptures and leaving Friedel on the ground with his head in his hands. Pure, unadulterated drama!

This would remain Friedel's one and only goal contribution in 677 games, leaving his goals-per-game ratio at 0.00147. Superb.

Paul Robinson (Tottenham) v Watford | March 17, 2007

England's number one, Paul Robinson became the third ‘keeper to score a Premier League goal in March 2007. The England international was turning out for Tottenham at the time, and slammed a free-kick up the pitch and watched on in amazement as the ball bounced over Ben Foster and into the back of the net in front of a jubilant, and slightly disbelieving White Hart Lane.

Robinson’s fortuitous second-half goal put Spurs 2-1 up. The north London outfit made sure of the three points thanks to Hossam Ghaly’s 85th-minute strike.

Tim Howard (Everton) v Bolton | January 4, 2012

You have to love Tim Howard’s reaction here. Despite scoring for the first and only time in his career - thanks largely to the windy conditions - the American immediately felt sorry for his Bolton counterpart Adam Bogdan, showing the true, empathetic measure of the man.

"I'm disappointed from a goalkeeper's standpoint, and you never want to see that happen,” he told reporters after the match. "It's ugly, not very nice and can be embarrassing."

In spite of Tim Howard’s goal, Adam Bogdan's blushes were partially spared, as the American international's rather fortuitous worldie was not enough to earn Everton so much as a point. Goals from ex-Liverpool forward, David Ngog and future Chelsea centre-half, Gary Cahill meant that Bolton Wanderers earned themselves a very respectable, and hard-fought three points away at Goodison Park.

Asmir Begovic (Stoke) v Southampton | November 2, 2013

This is a remarkable goal for several of reasons; Firstly, for the sheer, beastly distance of the kick, as well as the outrageous conditions that were wreaking havoc at the Britannia Stadium at the time. Thumping the ball just outside his six-yard box after a pass back, Begovic's monumental strike sent the ball downfield. Travelling at some serious speed and velocity, the ball seemed to be manipulated somewhat by the windy elements, which carried the ball past Southampton's centre-backs, before bouncing over the despairing Artur Boruc who was rendered helpless.

The official distance recorded was 91.9m (301ft 6in), which earned the Bosnian a place in the record books, with Begovic holding the Guinness World Record for scoring the longest goal in competitive football. Jay Rodriguez’s goal shortly before half-time, though, ensured Southampton left the windswept Britannia Stadium with a deserved point.

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) vs. West Bromwich Albion | May 16, 2021

Arguably, the goal that has the most significance on this list is Alisson Becker's against West Bromwich Albion on May 16th, 2021. The Brazilian had fashioned himself a glittering reputation as one of the very best goalkeeping talents in world football, having helped his club side to both a Premier League and Champions League title in the two years preceding.

The 2020-2021 campaign was a real mixed bag for the Reds, who were putting up their first title defence. A calamitous injury to Virgil Van Dijk, followed by a string of catastrophic injuries to key players saw Jurgen Klopp's side's form drop off a cliff in the early months of the season. Aspirations of retaining the league title quickly dissipated, and even hopes for a Champions League spot seemed to be out of sight, such was the gulf that had grown between the scousers and the top four in that period, Yet, after the recapturing of said form, Klopp's side marched on to a six-game unbeaten run, and had fourth-place Leicester firmly in their sights.

With three games of the 2020/21 campaign remaining, Liverpool couldn't afford to drop any points, but in the final moment of their game with West Brom it looked to all the world like the Reds' Champions League hopes were gone, drawing 1-1. One last roll of the dice from a corner in the 95th minute, saw Alisson Becker bolt forward, and launch himself onto the oncoming ball, expertly flicking it on into the far corner of the net, single-handedly winning Liverpool the game and saving their European hopes.