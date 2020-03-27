Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold is an incredibly talented player and has the potential to be one of England's best ever.

The rankings of the greatest England players are controversial and will surely spark debate among fans.

Steven Gerrard is considered by many to be the greatest footballer that England has ever produced.

England have produced many truly wonderful players. Despite failing to win more than one major international trophy, the Three Lions have seen some of the greatest to have kicked a ball don the famous white shirt down the years.

But who is the greatest England player of all time? It's a question which is near enough impossible to answer. You simply have to include a number of England's 1966 World Cup winners in the argument, while members of the country's fabled 'Golden Generation' also have to feature.

Well, fans have given their opinion on the matter by ranking the best players to have ever hailed from England. The standings over on Ranker are certainly controversial - to say the least - and are sure to spark plenty of debate. Let's take a closer look at the top 25.

25 Phil Neal

Best known for his 11-year spell with Liverpool in the 1970s and 80s, Phil Neal made 50 appearances for England between 1976-1983, scoring five goals. He's also remembered for working as Graeme Taylor's assistant during the early 1990s.

Curiously - and no disrespect intended to the former full-back here - but he ranks higher on the list than the likes of Ray Clemence, Peter Beardsley, Peter Shilton, Stuart Pearce, David Seaman, Terry Butcher, and even Sir Geoff Hurst. Remember, we didn't create these rankings. We're just as baffled as you by some of them!

24 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Look, Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't achieved as much with England as other players on this list, but there's no denying that the Liverpool star is an unbelievable footballer. It will be a travesty if Gareth Southgate and his successors don't get the best out of the versatile full-back in an England shirt.

Does Trent have the ability to become one of England's best ever players? Without doubt. There aren't many better passers of a ball in either the Premier League or, indeed, wider European football.

23 Glenn Hoddle

A maverick who made the game look easy, Glenn Hoddle is unquestionably one of the most technically gifted footballers on this list. If anything, he should probably be higher - much higher, in fact.

Best remembered for his 12 years at Tottenham, Hoddle made 53 appearances for England. While he probably should have earned a lot more caps, he did at least have a stint managing England between 1996-1999.

22 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell is one of the Premier League's greatest centre-backs and was also a key player for England in the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s. He made his international debut in 1996, three years before his hugely controversial move from Tottenham to Arsenal.

Campbell made 73 appearances for England between 1996-2007, scoring one goal along the way, and was usually rock solid at the heart of defence.

21 Phil Foden

There's no denying that Phil Foden is a phenomenal young player, but he can consider himself a little fortunate to already be 21st on this list. That said, the 23-year-old midfielder has already won a treble with Manchester City, so perhaps that's slightly harsh.

At the time of writing, Foden has made 27 appearances for England, scoring four goals. Like Alexander-Arnold, it feels like we're yet to see the best of Foden - who was the standout player during the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 - in an England shirt.

20 Tony Adams

A colossal defender who spent his entire club career with Arsenal, Tony Adams is widely regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the history of English football.

From 1987-2000, Adams made 66 appearances for England and popped up with five goals. He sadly suffered from a range of off-field problems during his career and could have achieved even more in the game - particularly at international level - had things been different away from the pitch.

19 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson wouldn't make every England fans' top 25 list, but there's no denying that he's been an important player for his country under Gareth Southgate. Obviously he was also a key player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp but made the controversial decision to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq earlier this year.

18 John Terry

Arguably the best captain of the Premier League era, it's impossible to overstate John Terry's importance to Chelsea between 1998-2017. A warrior on the pitch, 'JT' was worth his weight in gold for the Blues.

Terry was also part of England's 'Golden Generation' and played a total of 78 appearances for his country, netting six goals.

17 John Barnes

Seriously, what a footballer John Barnes was. A magnificent winger, Barnes lit up the English game with Watford and Liverpool, in particular.

At international level, Barnes represented England on 79 occasions and scored 11 goals. Jamie Carragher once said that Barnes was like Thierry Henry before Thierry Henry, and there can be no higher praise for the Jamaica-born star.

16 Kevin Keegan

A true English superstar during the 1970s and 1980s. Kevin Keegan's achievements as a player are very underrated. Younger readers may not be aware that Keegan won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979 while playing for Hamburg.

Keegan also briefly managed England but famously quit after a 1-0 defeat to Germany on a rain-soaked afternoon in October 2000 - the final match played at the old Wembley Stadium.

15 Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves scored goals for fun. In 57 England appearances, the 1966 World Cup winner scored 44 times, while he notched 220 in 321 games for Tottenham - truly astonishing records.

Greaves, who later became a hugely popular co-host on Saint and Greavsie, sadly passed away in September 2021 at the age of 81.

14 Paul Gascoigne

Not only is Paul Gascogine one of the most talented footballers that England has ever produced, he's also one of the most loved. Everyone who played with or managed 'Gazza' has a hilarious story about the gifted former midfielder.

Gazza had his demons, as we all know, but take nothing away from the joy that he gave to millions of football fans every time he had a ball at his feet.

13 Ashley Cole

Widely considered to be the best full-back of the Premier League era, Ashley Cole is probably the greatest left-back that English football has ever produced. He was usually a solid 8 or 9/10 whenever he played for the Three Lions and even got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo on occasions.

One of nine players to reach 100 caps for England, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star represented his country between 2001-2014.

12 Sir Stanley Matthews

'The Wizard of the Dribble', a fitting nickname for a true England great. Sir Stanley Matthews was the winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or award in 1956 while playing for Blackpool.

A formidable individual performance in the 1953 FA Cup final means the game is permanently remembered as the 'Matthews Final'.

11 Gary Lineker

An Englishman who made scoring goals look easy. Everton, Tottenham, Barcelona, England and more, wherever Lineker played the goals always came.

Younger football fans will know Lineker for hosting Match of the Day, but he was devastating inside the penalty area. Only Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane have scored more goals for England throughout history.

10 Gordon Banks

A legendary goalkeeper who produced arguably the most famous save in football history - from Brazilian icon Pele at the 1970 World Cup - Gordon Banks was in goal when England were crowned world champions in 1966.

Shilton might have more England caps to his name but Banks - who played for the likes of Leicester City and Stoke City at club level - is probably the best 'keeper ever produced in Britain. He passed away in February 2019 at the age of 81.

9 Paul Scholes

From a technical point of view, few English players have ever been as good as Scholes. It's just a shame that he was occasionally wasted on the left wing when playing for his country.

Many of the world's greatest players and managers have spoken in glowing terms about Scholes over the years. The brilliant midfielder spent his entire club career with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson and won trophies for fun.

8 Sir Bobby Charlton

Hold on a minute, how is Sir Bobby Charlton only eighth on this list? The only explanation is that younger football fans don't realise just how special the Manchester United legend was.

Winner of the Ballon d'Or in the year that England won the World Cup, there's no doubt that Charlton should be top five on this list at the absolute minimum. Many would argue that he's the greatest player that England has ever produced.

7 Bobby Moore

The greatest defender England has and possibly will ever produce, there's a reason why Bobby Moore has a statue outside Wembley Stadium.

Moore captained England to World Cup glory in '66 and was, by all accounts, an absolute class act both on and off the pitch. Synonymous with West Ham, Moore sadly died in 1993, aged just 51, following a battle with cancer.

6 Frank Lampard

Possibly the greatest goalscoring midfielder in English history, with 211 goals for Chelsea alone, Frank Lampard played a total of 106 times for England between 1999-2014.

Lampard reached the top of his profession through sheer hard work and remarkable dedication. Runner-up to Ronaldinho in the voting for the 2005 Ballon d'Or award, Lampard arguably deserves more respect for his impressive career achievements.