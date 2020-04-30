When most footballers start out, winning a Guinness World Record is probably the last thing on their minds.

Lionel Messi probably doesn't even have room for his certificates on his over brimming mantelpiece.

Don't knock it, though. These records are a way to make history and that's ultimately what every professional dreams about.

Some entrances into the record books are a little more, shall we say, accessible than others.

Not everyone can score the most goals in a World Cup final or make the most Champions League appearances, but there are all kind of quirky statistics up for grabs.

So GIVEMESPORT have done a little digging through the archives, and here are a collection of the very best records held by some familiar names.

Dele Alli - Most nutmegs in 30 seconds

The Everton man had no mercy for his opponents on the pitch, which inspired Guinness to put him to the test using the legs of then-teammate Georges-Kevin N'Koudou as a dummy. Dele didn't disappoint, though it took a few tries before he completed eight nutmegs inside 30 seconds at Tottenham's training ground in 2017.

David Seaman - Highest catch

Okay, so technically it's a joint record. Seaman, along with rugby star Gavin Henson, caught the ball travelling at a terminal velocity of 85 mph from a drop of 102.5m off the top of a crane. In case you were wondering whose bright idea it was, the event was organised by Cadbury.

Ederson - Longest drop-kick

Ederson's distribution has redefined the art of goalkeeping. It also got Guinness thinking: Exactly how far can he kick a ball? The answer is 75.35 metres. The Brazilian achieved the feat on his third and final attempt.

Nicklas Bendtner - Fastest goal by a Premier League substitute

Lord Bendtner took precisely 1.8 seconds after coming on for Arsenal in the 2007/08 north London derby at the Emirates against Tottenham to bang a header into the back of the net from a Cesc Fabregas corner.

Ryan Sessegnon - Fastest time to hit both posts and the crossbar

Sessegnon had to ping the ball off both posts and the crossbar and did so in just 7.75 seconds during an England U21 training camp at St George's Park.

Iker Casillas - Most goals from the halfway line in a minute

It's slightly niche given the glittering career Casillas has enjoyed. The stopper took part in a challenge on Chinese TV in 2011 and punted the ball into the goal from the halfway line 11 times inside 60 seconds.

David Hirst - Fastest shot on goal

While playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal, Hirst smashed a blistering shot at a rate of 114 mph (or 183 km/h) on September 16, 1996. It rocketed off the Highbury crossbar from 13.5 metres out.

Redknapp controlled a ball dropped from 61ft in the air during the filming of panel show A League of Their Own. He also broke his wrist in the process. Whose record did he break? None other than that of Lionel Messi, who had performed a similar stunt from 59ft on Japanese TV.

Javier Zanetti - Most consecutive Serie A appearances by an outfield player

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti made it into Guinness folklore by not missing a league game between October 28, 2006 and December 13, 2009.

Lionel Messi - Most goals in a calendar year

Messi's tally of 91 goals, which he set in 2012, will likely never be matched. The Argentine also holds the record for the most La Liga goals by a foreign player. Naturally.

Paolo Maldini - Oldest player to captain a Champions League team

The legendary Maldini skippered AC Milan against Arsenal on 20 February 2008 at the grand old age of 39 years and 239 days.

Hakan Şükür - Fastest World Cup goal

The Turkish striker scored against South Korea in their home tournament on June 29, 2002 with just 11 seconds on the clock.

Pele - Youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final

Most career goals (1,283 goals), most World Cup wins (three)...You name it, the accolade goes to Pele. The former might be disputed, but there's no arguing with the fact he remains the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup final in 1958 at the age of 17 years 249 days. Even Kylian Mbappe couldn't surpass that in 2018. Three different world records - maybe he deserves more respect from the younger generation.

Sadio Mane - Fastest Premier League hat-trick

Mane scored his treble for Southampton against Aston Villa in 2 minutes 56 seconds. Even more impressive than the Bundesliga record of three minutes, 22 seconds, which was set by...

Robert Lewandowski - Most consecutive games scored in the Bundesliga

Lewandowski has broken numerous records over the years and one of the most impressive is his run of scoring in 11 consecutive games between August 16 and November 9, 2019. He scored a total of 16 goals in that time. It came to an end when Bayern were thrashed 4-0 by Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Gianluigi Buffon - Longest run of clean sheets in Serie A

The Juventus goalkeeper went on a remarkable run of 973 minutes without letting a goal in, before finally conceding against Torino against 20 March 2016.

Shane Long - Fastest Premier League goal

Long scored straight off the bat, within 7.69 seconds in fact, for Southampton against Watford on April 23, 2019. Previously, the record had belonged to an even more unlikely holder - Ledley King.

Peter Crouch - Most headed Premier League goals

'Crouchy' was recognised for scoring a total of 52 headers, making history during his time at Stoke City.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Most UEFA European Championship tournaments scored in by a player

Ronaldo has scored in five different European Championships, with his latest strikes coming at the delayed Euro 2020. He's also set the record for most international caps in the men's game.

Christian Benteke - Fastest goal scored in a World Cup qualifier

Yes, there was a time when Benteke used to bag goals with relative frequency. None more so than against Gibraltar, when he only needed 8.1 seconds to get on the scoresheet.