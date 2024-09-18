Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been named as a '£40million player' by Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope after his stunning start to the Premier League and Champions League campaigns for Unai Emery's men. Rogers, just 22 years of age, came through West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City's youth academies before he was sold by the latter to Middlesbrough at the start of last season.

Impressive performances meant that he quickly moved onto the radar of Premier League clubs, and in February - just seven months after he moved to Teesside - it was Villa who snapped him up for a fee worth £8million that could rise to £15million with performance-related add-ons. It's certainly looking like Michael Carrick's men will receive that full fee, given the way that Rogers has started - but Hope stated that he did not know that Rogers could command such a big fee, and he now believes that could almost be tripled for £40million.

Morgan Rogers 'More Than Doubled in Price'

The attacker has been in superb form for Villa recently

Rogers scored three goals in just 11 Premier League appearances for Villa last season, with eight of those being starts - and having burst onto the scene once more in the West Midlands, he has started this season in equally fine form.

Morgan Rogers' Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 =1st Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 2nd Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 6.94 3rd

He's yet to have a goal or assist to show for his talents in a claret shirt this campaign, but he's played a key part in Villa winning four of their five games in all competitions and that has seen his name go up in lights - with Hope stating that you can at the very least double the price that Villa paid for him. He said on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast:

"I want to pick up on something said Martin [Hardy] there about Morgan Rogers. Now, he came across our radar at Middlesbrough last season, and I saw bits and pieces of him and I thought he was good. I didn't think he was great. "I was surprised when he then went to Aston Villa for £15million. But wow, you can double that and add VAT now. I think he looks like a £30million or £40million player."

Rogers Capture Has Been a Villa Masterstroke

The forward didn't look like a top signing on paper

Rogers' signing looked to be quite an odd one at the time. He's only scored two goals for Middlesbrough in the Championship, recording six assists in the process - but his League Cup campaign in which Boro reached the semi-final of the tournament saw him blossom, with five goals in six games as they went within one game of a Wembley trip.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Rogers has two goals in two games for England's under-21 side.

But Moussa Diaby departing in the summer opened up a move for a new winger to come into the mix, and despite signing Jaden Philogene back from Hull City just a year after he'd departed for east Yorkshire, Rogers has ousted him for now with some swashbuckling performances as a second striker.

Quick, powerful and with talent to boot, Rogers is the perfect squad man with his versatility, and currently keeping Jhon Duran out of the first-team with his performances, the Halesowen-born star continues to go from strength-to-strength for Emery as their demanding schedule sees games coming thick and fast.

