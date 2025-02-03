Leeds United are still aiming to secure Southampton striker Cameron Archer’s signature before the transfer deadline, with the striker “keen on a move," according to GIVEMESPORT senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs.

It has been a quiet window for Leeds, with the Whites not having yet made an addition to their squad. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit atop the Championship table and while it is clear he has a brilliant set of players at his disposal, there is still a desire from fans to see additions made.

With the transfer window in its final hours, it would seem that United are keen to make at least one signing, having singled out Cameron Archer as a target in an attempt to bolster their attacking ranks.

Leeds ‘love’ Archer

Hopeful that a deal can be struck

With Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe having had their struggles for consistency throughout the season, Leeds’ desire to sign an attacking player before the deadline is understandable. It would seem that the Whites will be pushing for Cameron Archer until the end, a player that they are especially keen on. Jacobs reported:

“Leeds would still love to sign Archer. He’s their top target, and the player is keen on a move. Southampton have been reluctant all window to sanction a sale, but Leeds continue to try, hoping that Saints finally cave and allow the player to leave on deadline day.”

“A proper goalscorer,” Archer has struggled for steady first-team minutes with the Saints, battling with Paul Onuachu and Adam Armstrong for a place in the starting line-up. As such, the player is believed to be keen on a move away, particularly to a club like Leeds who, if all goes to plan, would see him back in the Premier League in swift time.

Archer only joined Southampton in the summer, having been the subject of a £15 million transfer from Aston Villa. If Leeds are able to sway the forward into a move to West Yorkshire, it will be regarded as a brilliant bit of business from the Whites, a statement signing to continue their promotion push.

