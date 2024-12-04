Manchester United's commitment to including youth players in their first-team squads is set to continue for their crunch clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night - with youngster Godwill Kukonki set to be named on the bench as Ruben Amorim's men look to take points from Mikel Arteta to continue their unbeaten start over the new boss.

United have won two and drawn one of the games that Amorim has taken charge of, though he will face a much tougher test against the hopeful champions, who sit nine points behind Liverpool in the table - albeit in second. And whilst Kukonki didn't feature in the squad against Ipswich Town, he will have a chance of game time in the capital, according to reports.

Godwill Kukonki 'Set' For Man Utd Squad Place in Arsenal Clash

The young defender has been in fine form at youth level

The Manchester Evening News states that Kukonki is set to be named in United’s match day squad to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

He was pictured travelling down with the squad to London on Tuesday afternoon. However, he did the same for the Red Devils’ trip to Ipswich for Amorim’s first game in charge, and he wasn’t named on the bench. But it has been revealed by the Manchester Evening News that Kukonki will be named in the United squad for the first time in his career, with the hope of minutes away in north London if he is needed at a crucial time.

Kukonki trained in Amorim’s first session at Carrington after he joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in November, and having impressed the young Portuguese tactician, he has now been promoted to first-team coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Godwill Kukonki made his UEFA Youth League debut earlier this season, registering an assist against Lithuanian outfit FK Zalgiris.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Kukonki - according to the MEN - possesses the technical and physical qualities needed for senior football. He didn’t warm up when he travelled with the squad to Suffolk, though he will get that opportunity in north London.

Furthermore, Harry Amass wasn’t involved in the under-21's side against Rochdale on Tuesday and there were inklings that he would feature for United with Luke Shaw being recently ruled out of action - though those rumours have been dispelled, with sources confirming Amass didn’t play due to a dead leg, and it is likely that Diogo Dalot will instead continue down the left flank.

