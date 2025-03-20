Manchester United starlet Jayden Ngwashi could be the next youth talent to feature in the Red Devils' first-team ranks after a superb rise through the Carrington ranks, according to reports - with the young defender being labelled as 'one to watch' after bursting onto the youth scene at Old Trafford.

Ngwashi, who has played for both Italy and England's youth teams, has already played for United's under-21 side at the age of just 16, being the latest young talent to impress backroom staff - and that has seen 'huge hopes' arise for his potential.

Report: Man Utd Staff 'Big Admirers' of Jayden Ngwashi

The young defender has made an impression amongst youth coaches at Old Trafford

The report from the Daily Mail states that Ngwashi is 'one to watch', even at the age of just 16. It was only a couple of weeks since the teenager made his league debut for the under-18 side before he was promoted to play for the under-21 outfit in the Premier League 2 competition.

Man Utd's u21 players with at least one Premier League appearance, 24/25 Player, age Appearances Alejandro Garnacho, 20 28 Kobbie Mainoo, 19 18 Leny Yoro, 19 14 Toby Collyer, 21 6 Chido Obi-Martin, 17 3 Ayden Heaven, 18 2 Harry Amass, 18 1

And he featured for the higher age group, with youth team head coach Travis Binnion giving the young defender a ten-minute cameo towards the end of a 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion's young guns at Leigh Sports Village.

It's thought that figures at United - as well as those in charge of the England setup - are 'big admirers' of Ngwashi's development, and there are huge hopes for his potential and ceiling, as he continues to accelerate through the age groups at a fine pace.

United have handed first-team minutes to Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi-Martin, Harry Amass and Kobbie Mainoo this season in a clear attempt to promote youth at Old Trafford, whilst Alejandro Garnacho, Toby Collyer and Leny Yoro have all featured for the club, being aged 21 or under.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jayden Ngwashi has made four youth caps for England - but also one for Italy, as he's eligible to represent both nations.

England and Italy youth international Ngwashi could even make his first-team debut by the end of the campaign if injuries continue to ravage their backline. Heaven, Yoro, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are all out on the injury treatment table at the moment - and if anything was to happen to Matthijs de Ligt or Victor Lindelof, Ngwashi could be introduced in Premier League games, with the Red Devils needing to keep their stars fit and healthy for their Europa League campaign as it represents their only chance of a trophy and European qualification this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.

Related Reliable Man Utd Journalist Shares Big Ayden Heaven Injury Update Ayden Heaven was injured over the weekend but there has been a positive update on his injury status

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.