A 16-year-old athlete has gone viral on social media after footage of him competing in a 100m race, and finishing it in a lightning-quick 10.2 seconds, surfaced online. Gout Gout was born in 2007, just two years before Usain Bolt broke the world record for the 100m race, and many fans are speculating online whether the Australian teenager will be the one to finally break it after watching the video of his race from earlier this year.

At 14 years old, Gout Gout was already completing the 100m race in 10.47 seconds - and in the two years since, he's made steady improvements on his personal bests. He currently holds the national records for the under-16 100m and 200m races in Australia and many believe it won't be long before he's breaking records on an international scale.

He destroyed the competition

Back in March, Gout Gout competed in the under-18 100m race at the 2024 Queensland Athletic Championships. It's safe to say he destroyed his competition too, leaving them all in his dust as he reached the finish line in 10.29 seconds, his fastest time yet. Extraordinary footage of the race has since been viewed millions of times on social media. Watch it below:

The gap between Gout Gout and the rest of the field competing for second place is astounding. It's not even close and it's a sight that sports fans became accustomed to seeing whenever Bolt took to the track during his career. As a result, some believe that they've finally found the heir apparent to the Jamaican.

Fans Impressed by Gout Gout

They think he's a guaranteed future Olympic star

As is always the way whenever footage goes viral on social media, plenty of fans have had their say on Gout Gout and the general notion seems to be that the 16-year-old is a future Olympic sensation and very well could be the man to finally break Bolt's 100m record. One fan posted: "With constant training, he might beat Usain Bolt's record of 9.58." While another said: "He's definitely heading for a future gold medal."

One fan was quick to notice the similarities between Gout Gout and Bolt, saying: "The way he runs and leaves opponents behind him, reminds us of a legend. Usain Bolt." They are all expecting big things in his future and one fan even claimed that the youngster would 'dominate' the Olympics with the proper training going forward.

It's still very early days for Gout Gout, but the sky is seemingly the limit right now and there's no telling just how bright his future in Athletics might be. In a previous interview with Athletics Australia, he revealed how passionate he was about the sport and racing.

"I like athletics because it is personal. I like that it is individual and the results come down to me."

The world will be watching his career closely over the next few years. Remember the name.