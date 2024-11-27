Manchester United insiders believe that young defender Godwill Kukonki could become a history maker at the club after impressing Ruben Amorim, according to the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old centre-back has taken part in first-team training regularly since the new manager arrived at Carrington, and his level has impressed the 39-year-old boss who is looking to build the squad in his vision.

His performances in training have been so good in fact that Kukonki travelled with the first-team for the Premier League clash with Ipswich, and was left out of the Under-19's squad for their European clash with AZ Alkmaar to continue training with the first-team ahead of their own Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt later this week.

Kukonki Could Make Man Utd History

16-year-old could become club's youngest defender

Amorim is looking to educate players throughout the club, in the academy and first-team, of his philosophy and someone like Kukonki represents a great project for the coach due to his carrying skillset.

A regular spot in the first-team squad isn't seen as imminent currently and is likely still some way away, but according to the Daily Mail there is a feeling among some at Carrington that Kukonki could go on to make history at Old Trafford as the youngest defender to play for the first-team in the Premier League.

No defender has ever played for Manchester United in the Premier League before their 18th birthday, and Kukonki doesn't turn 17 until February 2025, leaving him plenty of time to make his mark on the squad.

Amorim's current first-team centre-back options consist of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, while Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw and Casemiro are all capable of filling in if needed too. But with Evans, Maguire and Lindelof all out of contract at the end of the current season there could be a space for Kukonki to step up and become more established in the squad.

Despite how highly rated the 6ft 5 defender is, United have been strongly linked with the signing of a new first-team defender for Amorim in 2025. Interest in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite hasn't gone away after they failed in their bid to sign him last summer, while Amorim has also reportedly held personal talks with Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande about a move to Old Trafford next summer.