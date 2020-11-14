It seems like defending has gone out of the window in the early stages of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

There have been a wave of high-scoring contests. Aston Villa put seven past Liverpool, Tottenham put six past Man United while Leicester, Everton and Spurs have all won games by a 5-2 scoreline.

The goal-rush has been attributed to the swift turnaround, with players not getting much rest following the conclusion of the last season. Tired legs, lacklustre defending…

VAR has also played a big part. We’re seeing penalties given when in previous years they weren’t due to handball and offside laws that have courted much controversy.

A lot of this could be offset by a high standard of goalkeeping and the five teams that have conceded a league-low of nine goals this season have ‘keepers with a save percentage of at least 70 per cent.

Using data from FBref.com, Football365 ranked Premier League goalkeepers by their save percentage to see which shot-stoppers are earning their money and which ones are letting the side down.

Let’s take a look…

26. Willy Caballero (Chelsea) - Save percentage: 0%

Games played: 1

Saves made: 0

Shots on target faced: 3

Goals conceded per game: 3

Clean sheets: 0

25. Marek Rodak (Fulham) - 40%

Games played: 1

Saves made: 2

Shots on target faced: 5

Goals conceded per game: 3

Clean sheets: 0

24. Adrian (Liverpool) - 43.8%

Games played: 2

Saves made: 7

Shots on target faced: 16

Goals conceded per game: 4.5

Clean sheets: 0

23. Mat Ryan (Brighton) - 43.8%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 8

Shots on target faced: 16

Goals conceded per game: 1.71

Clean sheets: 2

22. Robert Sanchez (Brighton) - 50%

Games played: 1

Saves made: 1

Shots on target faced: 2

Goals conceded per game: 2

Clean sheets: 0

21. David de Gea (Manchester United) - 52.4%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 12

Shots on target faced: 21

Goals conceded per game: 2

Clean sheets: 1

=19. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - 57.1%

Games played: 3

Saves made: 8

Shots on target faced: 14

Goals conceded per game: 2

Clean sheets: 0

=19. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 57.1%

Games played: 6

Saves made: 8

Shots on target faced: 14

Goals conceded per game: 1.17

Clean sheets: 1

18. Ilian Meslier (Leeds) - 59.4%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 20

Shots on target faced: 32

Goals conceded per game: 2.12

Clean sheets: 2

17. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) - 60%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 16

Shots on target faced: 25

Goals conceded per game: 1.37

Clean sheets: 3

16. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 62.5%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 20

Shots on target faced: 32

Goals conceded per game: 1.71

Clean sheets: 1

15. Nick Pope (Burnley) - 64.5%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 21

Shots on target faced: 31

Goals conceded per game: 1.71

Clean sheets: 2

14. Alex McCarthy (Southampton) - 65.6%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 20

Shots on target faced: 32

Goals conceded per game: 1.5

Clean sheets: 4

13. Robin Olsen (Everton) - 66.7%

Games played: 1

Saves made: 2

Shots on target faced: 3

Goals conceded per game: 2

Clean sheets: 0

12. Sam Johnstone (West Brom) - 67.4%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 32

Shots on target faced: 46

Goals conceded per game: 2.12

Clean sheets: 0

11. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 67.7%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 22

Shots on target faced: 31

Goals conceded per game: 1.25

Clean sheets: 1

10. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - 70%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 20

Shots on target faced: 30

Goals conceded per game: 1.29

Clean sheets: 2

9. Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) - 70.8%

Games played: 87

Saves made: 33

Shots on target faced: 48

Goals conceded per game: 1.75

Clean sheets: 0

8. Vicente Guatia (Crystal Palace) - 71%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 21

Shots on target faced: 31

Goals conceded per game: 1.5

Clean sheets: 1

7. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - 71.9%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 23

Shots on target faced: 32

Goals conceded per game: 1.13

Clean sheets: 3

6. Rui Patricio (Wolves) - 72%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 19

Shots on target faced: 25

Goals conceded per game: 1.13

Clean sheets: 4

5. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) - 72.7%

Games played: 8

Saves made: 17

Shots on target faced: 22

Goals conceded per game: 1.13

Clean sheets: 2

4. Alphonse Areola (Fulham) - 74.4%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 29

Shots on target faced: 39

Goals conceded per game: 1.71

Clean sheets: 1

=2. Ederson (Manchester City) - 75%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 14

Shots on target faced: 20

Goals conceded per game: 1.285

Clean sheets: 2

=2. Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) - 75%

Games played: 7

Saves made: 35

Shots on target faced: 48

Goals conceded per game: 1.62

Clean sheets: 1

1. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - 85.7%

Games played: 4

Saves made: 6

Shots on target faced: 7

Goals conceded per game: 0.25

Clean sheets: 3

So Chelsea’s summer signing Mendy takes top spot, having made an instant impact upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

He’s kept three clean sheets in four matches. Kepa didn’t manage one in three appearances.

However, the Spaniard had a better save percentage than Man United’s David de Gea before he was benched.

Something for United to think about, perhaps…

