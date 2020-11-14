It's official: Chelsea have found themselves a wizard in Hakim Ziych.

Blues fans had to wait a long, long time to see the Moroccan forward debut in the Premier League, after signing him in February.

Despite sealing a switch from Ajax nine months ago, he was ineligible to play the remainder of the extended 2019/20 campaign before picking up an injury in pre-season.

Ziyech finally made his first start on the 28th of October and in three starts, he has already registered two goals and three assists.

His fine form continued on international duty on Friday night too.

The 27-year-old scored twice and provided an assist in Morocco's 4-1 win against the Central African Republic.

Ziyech put in a dazzling display to help his country move top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group. Check out his individual highlights below:

Absolutely class... again.

Ziyech's two goals and assist helped win him the Man of the Match award on Friday night.

Look at his second strike too... he's scored from an almost impossible angle! No wonder Chelsea fans are excited about one of their newest signings.

If Ziyech keeps up this form, which has seen him score four goals and provide four assists in his last four games, he'll take the Premier League by storm.

Chelsea's next fixture is a tough visit away to Newcastle and St James' Park is a ground the Blues usually struggle at.

If Frank Lampard's side are to take three points, Ziyech and his teammates will need to be on top of their game.

Given how quickly the Moroccan has taken to the Premier League - and the fact his fine form is continuing on international duty - that shouldn't be a problem.

