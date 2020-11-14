Liverpool prodigy Rhys Williams could give Jurgen Klopp a real weapon going forward

Liverpool have been plunged into crisis this season following a series of devastating defensive setbacks.

Defending the Premier League title was always going to be a tall order, but the challenge facing the Reds has taken on a whole new dynamic of late.

Virgil van Dijk's injury was a blow capable of derailing the club's ambitions for the season in itself, but things have gone from bad to near cataclysmic since the Netherlands international was ruled out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a calf injury against Manchester City last time out, leaving Jurgen Klopp with two defensive lynchpins on the sideline.

Just when things couldn't get any worse, Joe Gomez managed to pick up a severe injury on England duty ahead of fixtures which had already been labelled as unnecessary across large sections of the footballing world.

With Fabinho also injured, Klopp may need to turn towards an inexperienced youngster to fill the void in his back-four.

Though it remains to be seen how the German will deal with the current predicament, Rhys Williams looks a sure bet to start Liverpool's next league fixture against Leicester City following the international break.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his Premier League bow but he has impressed in two Champions League outings against FC Midtjylland and Atalanta.

A domineering presence who looks assured with the ball at his feet, the initial verdict is fuelled by optimism for Williams' future, but it's not only inside the defensive third where he can add value.

According to Liverpool's U23 head coach Barry Lewtas, who was speaking after watching Williams power home a header against Chelsea's U23 side, the rising centre-back has reaped the rewards of his endeavour to improve his ability in the air, per Liverpoolfc.com.

"It’s a real asset for Rhys and I’ve seen him over the years work ever so hard on his heading, the leap and the finish. As a centre-back it’s a real weapon and it was a cracking goal."

Van Dijk was certainly not signed for his ability in the opponents' penalty area, but he has added a threat from set-pieces and proven as much with 13 goals and six assists in 130 games.

By comparison, Williams has scored five goals and provided five assists for the U18 side, and his recent strike against Chelsea reaffirmed his credentials as an attacking prospect.

Perhaps Liverpool's injury nightmare can hand them an unlikely weapon in the shape of the towering 6ft 5 prospect.

