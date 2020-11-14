Professional sprinter Angel David Rodriguez believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could run the 100 metres in less than 12 seconds.

That’s… lightning quick.

Rodriguez got a glimpse of Ronaldo’s speed when he raced against the Portuguese forward back in 2011.

They competed over a 25m distance, with Rodriguez clocking 3.31 seconds and Ronaldo running it in 3.61 seconds.

Rodriguez was able to estimate Ronaldo’s 100m time from his effort on that day: 11.6 seconds.

“He is fast and very good at lateral movements. He clearly trains a lot,” the Spanish sprinter explained on ‘At Home with Athletes’, per AS.

"I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60.”

Ronaldo is 35 years old now but he’s just two years removed from this incredible sprint for his country at the 2018 World Cup.

He’s still blazing fast.

And the fastest man to ever grace the earth believes that Ronaldo is quicker than he is.

Bolt: Ronaldo is faster than me

In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who ran the 100m in a record 9.58 seconds, admitted Ronaldo would cross the finish line first if they were to have a race now.

Bolt put it down to the fact that Ronaldo trains every single day. The athlete retired in 2017 and only trains nowadays in order to stay in shape.

“I still try to train to stay in good shape, but just the regular gym sessions,” he told the New York Times last year. “I don’t miss the training one bit.”

So if he were to line up against Ronaldo, Bolt is confident he would lose.

“For sure Cristiano [is faster than me]," Bolt said. "For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete.

"He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focussed. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me."

We would absolutely love to see it.

News Now - Sport News