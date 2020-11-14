Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain hasn't exactly paid off in footballing terms.

The Brazilian left Barcelona in an attempt to escape Lionel Messi's shadow and establish himself as a Ballon d'Or candidate.

Unfortunately, that hasn't quite happened.

Yes, Neymar has hoovered up domestic honours with PSG. But at times, he's been plagued by injury and controversy, both on and off the pitch.

The French side forked out £198m on the forward in a desperate attempt to finally win the biggest prize of all - the Champions League.

Flanked by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, they have a chance. But it hasn't happened yet.

Yes, PSG made the final last year, but they were comfortably beaten by Bayern Munich.

It seems that run might be the closest they get to glory too because reports from Spain suggest Neymar is on his way out next summer.

According to AS, the Brazilian will 'try to force' his exit from Paris in 2021 and return to Barcelona.

Neymar will not renew his contract at PSG because 'dreams of playing at Camp Nou again every night' because it was there he experienced his biggest highs in the game.

The report also suggests that a number of things are working in the forward's favour too.

Barca's presidential elections 'could radically change the club's policy on signings' allowing the superstar to return.

On top of that, PSG risk losing Neymar for nothing when his contract expires in 2022.

The club have already amassed €177m of the €222m they paid him in 2018, so selling him for around €100m would see them make a decent profit on the player.

Finally, if Lionel Messi does follow through on his threat to leave Barcelona, the club will need to turn to a new star and that will likely be Neymar.

It sounds like things are falling into place for the Brazilian's return.

News Now - Sport News