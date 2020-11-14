Spurs backed to make shock swoop for playmaker

Christian Eriksen forced his way out of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Denmark international decided to air his desire to move to a new club immediately after the Champions League final after Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool.

And then he roundly downed tools as he looked to find a move.

In 20 Premier League games, he scored twice and laid on two assists, not a good enough return for a player who clearly had delusions of grandeur.

A move to Inter Milan followed in the January transfer window but he has found out that the grass isn’t always greener.

Since his move, he has made 33 appearances for Inter; just 15 of those have been starts. He has scored four goals and registered three assists but this is a player who is clearly out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Football Insider has even reported that intermediaries have already offered Eriksen to Spurs ahead of a potential blockbuster return in the January transfer window.

And Danny Mills has now told the outlet that he can foresee chairman Daniel Levy striking while the iron is hot to bring the Dane back to north London.

Asked if he could foresee such a move, he said: “If the deal is right.

“I’m pretty sure if Daniel Levy is getting a bargain, having made some money on him already, they’ll certainly look at it.

“He’s a player of quality, that knows the club inside out so there’s every chance.

“It would certainly be foolish to rule it out immediately.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

No.

Eriksen was remarkably poor for a year for Spurs and he made it remarkably clear that he wanted out.

He found his way to a new club and it’s quickly become apparent that he isn’t rated as highly as maybe he expected in Italy.

Bringing him back to Spurs would be offering him an escape route that he doesn’t deserve.

Eriksen felt that he was capable of playing at a higher level, at a bigger club.

Clearly he isn’t; Spurs have to move on and let Eriksen lie in the bed he has made.

News Now - Sport News