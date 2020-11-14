Given that we're in the midst of yet another international break, it seems only fair that we take this week's 'The Streets Won't Forget' in the same direction.

Instead of eulogising a player that wowed us for a brief period on the domestic scene, we're going to focus on a player who stunned the world - in a good way - on the biggest sporting stage of all.

The 2010 World Cup was the first ever to be held in Africa and South Africa put on a pretty good show, apart from the painfully annoying sound of vuvuzelas at every single game.

Spain were the team to triumph at the tournament, La Roja beating Holland 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Andres Iniesta.

The Barcelona legend was one of the tournament's star players, but even Iniesta's brilliance paled in comparison to the top dog at the 2010 World Cup.

That man was former Manchester United striker, Diego Forlan.

The Uruguayan icon scooped the coveted Golden Ball award after helping his country unexpectedly finish fourth, scoring five goals and notching one assist along the way.

It's unquestionably one of the greatest World Cup campaigns from a player ever and the fact James Rodriguez's performances in 2014 are more fondly remembered is a travesty.

But don't worry, Diego, we here at GIVEMESPORT will never forget your efforts and today, our mission is to remind the world of your brilliance.

So let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the four key moments from Forlan's 2010 World Cup campaign, one which saw him master the flight of the Adidas Jabulani ball like no other.

Forlan's stunner vs South Africa

Let's start at the only logical place, Forlan's first moment of magic at the tournament, which came against the host nation at the group stage.

Uruguay stormed to a 3-0 win and their talismanic striker silenced the infernal vuvuzelas with a swerving, dipping rocket of a shot from all of 30 yards.

Poetry. In. Motion.

Forlan's perfect free-kick vs Ghana

This is still one of the best free-kicks of all time and that's not up for debate.

In a World Cup quarter-final, Forlan rifled the Jabulani ball home from a tight angle and the movement on the ball almost defied the laws of physics.

What spell did Forlan cast upon that spherical-shaped piece of leather 10 years ago?!

Forlan's rocket vs Holland in the semi-final

To watch Forlan's stunner against Holland, simply skip to 0:17 in the video above.

After doing so, the memories should come flooding back in an instant. The Uruguayan's strike was simply breathtaking and he proved his ambidexterity by scoring the goal with his 'weaker' left foot.

There was nothing that man couldn't do at the South African World Cup!

Forlan's volley vs Germany in the third-place final

Forlan's volley during Uruguay's 3-2 loss to Germany in the third-place playoff might just be the best goal of the lot.

This time around, the elegant forward didn't rely upon his uncanny ability to make the Jabulani dance while flying through the air, he simply displayed outrageous technique.

There's something soothing about about watching the ball being volleyed into the floor and then past a stranded goalkeeper, isn't there?

To deliver so many wonderful, world-class moments at just one World Cup tournament is almost unheard of.

That's why the streets will rightly never forget Forlan's miraculous performances out in South Africa.

They really were Diego Maradona-esque!

News Now - Sport News