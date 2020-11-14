Cristiano Ronaldo will go down in history as one of, if not the greatest footballer of all time.

He's simply done it all at club level, playing for three of the biggest teams in the world - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

During his 18-year career to date, Ronaldo has won 20 major honours, including seven league titles, six cups and five Champions Leagues.

On top of that, he's also scooped the European Championship and Nations League with his country, Portugal.

But it's been on an individual level that Ronaldo has truly shone. He's been named the greatest player in the world on five separate occasions, winning a ridiculous five Ballon d'Ors.

He trails only his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, in that department.

Ronaldo is 35 now and despite the fact he somehow seems to get better with age, we need to accept the fact he won't be around forever.

Many players would be very close to finishing their career at his age, but not CR7. He's still got a few seasons left at the top.

In fact, one former coach believes Ronaldo can play until he's 41.

Mick Clegg, who was part of Manchester United's backroom staff while the forward was at Old Trafford, told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Before Ronaldo, the best athlete in terms of work on his body was Ryan Giggs. He was the strongest, the most attentive to details.

"If Giggs played at Man United until he was 40, Ronaldo can play until he's 41. Cristiano was the only one able to go beyond the high standards of Giggs.

"Ronaldo will change his way of playing, maybe his role too, as happened with Giggs. He's going to stay close to the top because he's obsessed with being the best ever."

Clegg believes that Ronaldo's lifestyle and incredible work ethic will help him stick around for many years to come.

"He trains a lot, he takes care of recovery and sleep, he has a cook, he knows how to avoid stress.

"He is attentive to details - this is the secret, even if an injury can always arrive; it is not 100% predictable."

Six more years of CR7? We certainly wouldn't complain!

