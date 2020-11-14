Spurs boss Mourinho believes he has a star in the making

Tottenham Hotspur have two excellent young players who are currently out on loan.

The young striker, Troy Parrott, has headed to Millwall on loan, while Oliver Skipp has gone to Norwich City.

The two players clearly have big futures ahead of them, Parrott is 18 and Skipp is 19, and they have been loaned out to further their development.

It is something that Mauricio Pochettino never used to do, but Jose Mourinho clearly believes that the two can grow while they are playing in the Championship.

Skipp is a more experienced player at Spurs, playing 23 times for the senior side, while Parrott has only played twice.

And Football Insider reports that manager Mourinho believes he has a star on his hands in the former.

The report claims that the Spurs staff have been blown away by the development shown by Skipp during his time at Carrow Road.

Mourinho is said to believe he is two seasons away from being a top-class Premier League player, and he is backing him to come back as a star following his Norwich spell.

He has played in every Championship game this season, grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Skipp is such a clever player.

He’s tidy in midfield but also capable of splitting defences open, and he is strong in the tackle as well.

While he may not have the archetypal box-to-box attributes, this is a genuinely exceptional young player who can only get better.

And this only shows that Spurs’ decision to loan him out was a smart one.

He is now playing every week and improving at a rapid rate; Spurs fans should be very excited about the potential player they are going to see when he returns.

