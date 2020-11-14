Chelsea star Reece James could usurp Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Euro 2021

Between Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James, Gareth Southgate has two of the best young right-backs in world football at his disposal.

The rise of Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most dominant subplots underpinning Liverpool's progress in recent seasons.

From dead ball situations he possesses the ability to unleash a venomous, rasping strike towards goal, in possession he is progressive with his passing and his athleticism enables him to meet the demands of Jurgen Klopp's high pressing system.

Now valued at £99m by Transfermarkt, which makes him the most valuable right-back in world football according to the website's ranking system, Alexander-Arnold is a player who would walk into almost every side in world football.

But despite his generational talent, there is a new challenger in town with the potential to usurp him as England's first-choice right-back.

The Three Lions are absolutely stacked with options on the right hand side of defence by Southgate's own admission: "we are probably stronger there than in any other position".

Kieran Trippier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both represent quality alternatives to Alexander-Arnold, but it is James who represents the biggest threat to his place in the starting XI.

Frank Lampard has showed his faith in James by starting him in six of Chelsea's opening league games this season. It's a show of faith that propelled him into international contention last month, with Southgate handing him his debut off the bench against Wales at Wembley.

Since then he has started twice for England and was even selected ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the 1-0 defeat against Denmark.

Following his first start for his country, Declan Rice said "Reece James looked like he’d been out here for 30-40 caps tonight," while Lampard hailed the progress he has made on a broader level.

“His progress is phenomenal. When he played at Wigan in the Championship, I watched him closely and tried to take him to Derby in that January window and it didn’t happen,” said Lampard.

“So I’ve always been a big fan of his natural talent. There are things he’ll want to improve on his game and that I think he can improve on his game."

An improvement in his temperament will be first on the agenda having been sent off for dissent after the final whistle was blown against Denmark.

But aside from that moment of madness, James has been a revelation for both club and country this season, and his performance against the Republic of Ireland this week once again showcased the scope of his repertoire.

James recorded the highest pass accuracy on the night with 96.3% and deservedly earned an 8/10 rating from Sky Sports for his display.

And with Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for at least four weeks with a calf injury following a relatively underwhelming start to the season by his immense standards, it's now a perfect opportunity for the 20-year-old to firmly cement himself as Southgate's number one right-back.

James is shaping up nicely and making a huge statement ahead of Euro 2021.

