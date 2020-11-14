World no. 1 Dustin Johnson is well-placed to win his first Masters, with the 36-year-old joint-top of the leaderboard halfway through the tournament.

Well, it is supposed to be the midway point of the historic event. However, there are still a number of golfers who are yet to conclude their second round, as players look to play catch-up following Thursday's delayed start.

Johnson is sat on nine-under, tied for the lead with the number three ranked player in the world, Justin Thomas, as well as the unfancied duo of Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith.

Those four players have completed their second rounds, yet there are some big names who have yet to reach the 36-hole mark.

15-time major winner Tiger Woods is one of those who is yet to finish his round. Last year's champion dropped a couple of shots on his front nine but also secured a pair of birdies to remain in the mix at four-under.

There is less positive news for Bryson DeChambeau. The American won his first major title earlier this season, but hit a triple-bogey early on in his round and is currently even par, which is the projected cut.

Reflecting on Friday's round, Johnson admitted that he could have been the outright leader at this stage, and is hopeful that he can sink a few more putts in his final two rounds.

“I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now, but I'm still happy with the way I'm swinging it, how I'm controlling the golf ball and everything I'm doing.

"I’m rolling the putter good. Just hopefully can see a few more go in over the weekend," he said, as reported by SI.

Meanwhile, there are a number of Brits who have put themselves in contention. Former winner Danny Willett is just two shots off the pace, and is joined on seven-under by fellow countrymen Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

Paul Casey had a less impressive Friday after a stunning opening day, but is just a shot further back.

Rory McIlroy is looking to win the one major that has eluded him so far. Having got off to a shaky start on Thursday, he produced a second round 66 to make the cut at three-under.

