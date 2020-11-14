WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega on Friday night.

A short statement from the company reads: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

The news came as a huge shock to fans, who have been left furious at the decision.

Just 10 minutes before the announcement, Vega tweeted "I support unionization" and many believe this could be a factor in her release.

That, at this moment in time, is unconfirmed. But the timing of WWE's decision is also very strange.

Just a few months ago, Vega was leading one of RAW's most exciting new stables, working alongside Andrade and Angel Garza.

Their storyline has since fizzled out, but Zelina herself then went on to earn a match against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, which she lost at Clash of Champions.

She was even in contention for a spot on SmackDown's Survivor Series team but lost her qualification match.

News of Vega's release certainly got fans talking, with many taking to Twitter to vent their fury at Vince McMahon's, whose name was trending on Saturday.

"WWE and Vince McMahon are such ghouls, especially with trying to take wrestlers' money from third party sources. It's been said enough, but it needs to be said again and again," one wrote.

Another added: "Zelina Vega stood up to Vince McMahon and his petty bulls**t. I respect her so much for that. I wish more WWE talent could follow."

Even respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reacted to the news.

"Zelina Vega let go for supporting unionization tells me Vince wants to pick a very interesting fight. We'll see if he gets his wish," he tweeted.

PWInsider report that although Vega tweeted 'I support unionization' 10 minutes before her release was announced, the Superstar was actually informed of the news in the late afternoon.

Therefore, WWE's decision to cut Vega was in no way a response to that statement, but the timing of her tweet is likely no coincidence.

