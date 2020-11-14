Who is the greatest midfielder in Premier League history?

It's a question that's nearly impossible to answer, given the variety of superstar midfielders that have wowed fans of English football since 1992.

Do you prefer the dominant leadership of Roy Keane or the goal scoring prowess of Frank Lampard? It's just too darn difficult.

However, there is a potential - yet rather controversial - way to rank the greatest midfielders in Premier League history and we here at GIVEMESPORT have done just that.

Using Tiermaker, we've ranked a collection of English football's finest into six different categories, ranging from 'the best of the best' to 'thank u, next'.

We can only apologise for some of the controversial calls made...

The best of the best: Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane & Frank Lampard.

We're still yet to see another midfielder quite like Vieira or Keane. To be honest, the same can be said about Lampard, the Chelsea legend scoring goals at the rate of an elite-level striker from midfield. This trio were truly unique during their playing careers.

World-class: Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, N'Golo Kante, Xabi Alonso, David Silva & Cesc Fabregas.

Seven of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, of that there is no doubt. So why do they miss out on the top tier? Because they just lack that additional sprinkling of X-Factor possessed by the aforementioned trio.

Seriously underrated: Matt Le Tissier, Michael Carrick, Michael Essien, Emmanuel Petit & Claude Makelele.

It's a crying shame Le Tissier never played for a bigger club. In the cases of Carrick, Essien, Petit and Makelele, much of their world-class work on the pitch went unnoticed, but they were the glue that held their respective teams together.

Not world-class for long enough: Yaya Toure, Juan Mata, Joe Cole & Luka Modric.

Yaya Toure in 2013/14 and Juan Mata in 2012/13, two of the greatest Premier League campaigns by a player ever. However, the pair couldn't stay near that level for long enough to reach the upper echelons of this Tiermaker. Cole and Modric flattered to deceive at times.

Overrated: Paul Pogba, Nicky Butt, Paul Ince & Christian Eriksen.

We all knew this was where Pogba would wind up. The Frenchman, Butt, Ince and Eriksen are and were all fine Premier League players, but they simply cannot compare to the plethora of superstars above them.

Thank u, next: Mesut Ozil & Ruud Gullit

We know, Ozil once hit 19 assists in a Premier League season. However, is there anyone out there that believes his career in England with Arsenal has been a success?! As for Gullit, the Dutch icon's best days were firmly behind when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 1995.

We did say it was going to be controversial...

News Now - Sport News