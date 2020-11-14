Club regret failure to sell star to Leeds

Leeds United enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window.

They made moves to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and prepare it for the challenge of taking on the biggest and best clubs in the Premier League.

The signings of Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Helder Costa, Robin Koch, Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt, and Jack Harrison have strengthened the squad and boosted Bielsa’s chances of helping the club survive the 2020/21 season.

They are currently 15th in the Premier League, having taken 10 points from eight games, and they are already seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite the successful summer, they did face a number of disappointments, including the failure to sign Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

They were reportedly interested in signing the Canaries winger in the summer transfer window, with Football Insider reporting that he was valued at £20m by the Championship club.

Norwich refused to countenance the prospect of cashing in on the 22-year-old but he has struggled at the start of the campaign.

He has made five appearances in the Championship but has not scored nor provided an assist, and his performances have led to regrets at Carrow Road, per the report.

There are said to be figures at the club, again per Football Insider, who believe they should have taken Leeds’ offer, especially given Cantwell’s desire to leave.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will attempt to reignite their interest in January, but given his performances so far, that feels unlikely.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This ship has sailed, by the looks of it.

Leeds have signed a number of wingers in recent weeks, and there simply isn’t room in the squad to go back in for Cantwell.

His performances this season have only confirmed that.

Norwich had a golden goose laying eggs in the garden and shooed it away.

This one might sting for a while yet.

