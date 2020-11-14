Tiger Woods is arguably the most iconic golfer to ever play the game. Having achieved remarkable success for over two decades, you would expect him to own a spectacular home.

And you would be right.

Living on Florida's Jupiter Island, a luxurious destination that inhabits just 900 people, Woods' mansion is truly stunning.

As reported by SunSport, the property contains a 100ft swimming pool, alongside an outdoor basketball and tennis court.

It also caters to Woods' needs, as it has four golf holes with six bunkers, allowing the 15-time major winner the opportunity to fine-tune his game from home.

The 44-year-old has admitted that the golf course is designed in such a way that he does not always take the sport too seriously.

"It’s also set up so I can hit shots out of my second-storey studio," he said.

Covering almost 10,000 square-feet in total, the estate is divided into two sections, with 3,300 square-feet used as living space, whilst a multi-purpose building takes up the remaining 6,400 square-feet.

Woods is able to unwind in his basement games room or private cinema theatre. He also has a world-class gym and an oxygen therapy room, as he looks to maintain his fitness after a number of injury setbacks in recent years.

The mind-blowing mansion was built in 2010, as Woods finalised his divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Now living with his girlfriend Erica Herman, Woods has already put the foundations in place for a lasting legacy in the area.

The American owns a restaurant just around the corner from his home, appropriately named 'The Woods.'

Described as offering a "legendary sports bar experience", the restaurant has welcomed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler over the years.

Woods is currently aiming to defend his Masters crown which he won at Augusta National in 2019. It was his first major win in 11 years, and marked one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport.

News Now - Sport News