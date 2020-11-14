When naming the greatest defenders of all time, Sergio Ramos simply has to be in the conversation.

Sure, he might not be quite as revered as Paolo Maldini, or even as highly-rated as Virgil van Dijk these days, but there's no doubting the Spaniard is a true legend.

He's spent most of his career as captain of Real Madrid, winning 22 major honours including five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

With his country, Ramos has been a World Cup winner, while also securing glory in back to back European Championships.

On top of being a true leader and an incredible force at the back, the 34-year-old also has a knack of scoring goals.

He knows how to find the net with his head - as many great defenders do - but he also loves a penalty too.

That makes Ramos a very attractive transfer prospect and according to reports, Paris Saint-Germain will try to tempt him away from Real Madrid next summer.

Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito claims that the French side will offer the defender a 'blank cheque' to convince him to move to Paris.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo has made the Ramos one of PSG's top targets and they are willing to offer him whatever he wants in terms of contract length and salary.

The Spaniard's Real Madrid contract is set to expire this summer and the player wants a two-year extension, which would go against Los Blancos' policy for players over 30.

Of course, Ramos could certainly be an exception to that rule, given how important he's been to the club since arriving in 2005.

But with the situation far from resolved, PSG are said to be taking an interest.

