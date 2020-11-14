Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, returned to the ring on Friday night, and did so in spectacular fashion.

Fighting for the first time in almost a year, the 21-year-old moved to 4-0, thanks to a stunning second round knockout of Genadij Krajevskij.

Fury shot to fame after appearing on dating show Love Island in 2019, where he met current girlfriend Molly-May Hague.

However, the promising boxer has long maintained that he wants to make his name inside the squared circle.

He went some way to doing that with his latest performance. After a quiet opening round, Fury sparked into life in the second, delivering a spiteful four-punch combination, starting with a perfectly-timed right uppercut, to send his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Krajevskij, who had lost his previous 11 contests, needed oxygen in the immediate aftermath of the fight, before being given the all-clear by the ringside medics.

The eye-catching knockout caught the eye of elder brother Tyson, who was quick to hail Tommy's performance on Twitter.

Having only fought four times in the last two years, Fury admitted that he wanted to take his time on Friday night, and remains confident of reaching the pinnacle of the sport in the future.

“At the end of the day I just needed to ease into it as I’ve been out of it a year. I started putting shots together and felt comfortable.

“I’ve had no amateur experience and I’m learning on the job. It’s a long road, but we are going to get there," he said, as reported by SunSport.

Looking ahead to what lies in store next, Fury confirmed that he wanted to increase his activity moving forwards, as he looks to work his way up the rankings.

“I just need more of it and that is the simple answer.

“I would fight every couple of weeks if I could," he claimed.

