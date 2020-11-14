The Undertaker and Mick Foley were involved in the most infamous moment in WWE history.

At King of the Ring in June 1998, the pair did battle in a Hell in a Cell match that went very, very wrong.

While fighting on top of the structure, The Phenom chokeslammed Mankind into the cell, which gave way and saw him crash through to the ring canvas below.

It wasn't supposed to happen.

The incident sparked commentator Jim Ross to shout the famous line: "Good God...Good God! Will somebody stop the damn match? Enough's enough!"

Even The Undertaker later admitted that he thought Foley had died. But incredibly, he finished the match.

It's a moment no fan will ever forget and ahead of his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, The Phenom sat down with Kane to discuss his career in a WWE Network special.

During the conversation, the pair discussed the infamous fall that Foley took.

"When he went through the cell, that was genuinely scary" he said during the 'Brothers of Destruction' special.

"It wasn't supposed to happen like that. I honestly thought it was going to be a lot more catastrophic than it was."

Kane then added: "I'm backstage watching it and when he went through the cage, I was horrified. Then they checked on him and he's okay.

"Then Vince [McMahon] looks at me and says 'if he can't go back out there, you're going to have to figure out what to do!'

"And I'm like: 'Me? I'm going out there with Steve Austin and if I lose I have to set myself on fire!' There's a little bit of pressure. 'You've got all these writers dude, why are you looking at me?!'

"But Mick was able to come back out and finish the match."

Brilliant. It's interesting to hear how two WWE legends actually reacted that night and it's clear the incident is one they will never forget.

Brothers of Destruction will air on Sunday, November 15 on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News