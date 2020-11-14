Heung-min Son has been one of the stars of the 2020/21 Premier League season so far.

The Tottenham striker has been in rich goal scoring form, finding the back of the net eight times and notching two assists in his first eight games of the campaign.

Son scored four in one game against Southampton and also claimed a brace in the 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The South Korean was duly named the Premier League Player of the Month yesterday and it's hard to think of many teams in world football that he wouldn't get into right now.

Liverpool are perhaps one of the only sides, although the form of Roberto Firmino over the past 12 months probably means Son would walk into Jurgen Klopp's XI ahead of the Brazilian.

However, talkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein believe the Spurs star is superior to another member of the Reds' forward line - Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on the radio, Goldstein asked Jamie O'Hara: “Is Son world class?”

To which former Tottenham midfielder O'Hara replied: “Absolutely, yes! I don’t know how this is a debate?”

Goldstein then took things up a notch, adding: “I’d play Son in front of Salah. I don’t know if Salah is world class...”

Controversial, very controversial.

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, no player has scored more Premier League goals than Salah and he's rippled the net on eight occasions in 2020/21 - the same number of times as Son.

So how on earth can Salah, a Premier League and Champions League winner, not be considered world-class?

It's a quite baffling analogy and is also a huge disrespect to one of the greatest players the English top-flight has ever seen.

Son is brilliant, don't get us wrong. But we can only compare him to Salah when he either hits 20+ goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns or helps fire Spurs to some much-needed silverware.

