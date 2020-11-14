Leeds urged to sign summer target in January

While Leeds United had an excellent summer transfer window, they did miss out on a number of their targets.

The likes of Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, and Robin Koch have helped to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

They have enjoyed a decent start to the season and sit 15th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

There were reports of interest in Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and, also, Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul.

Fabrizio Romano reported in the summer that a bid worth £23m was rejected by the Serie A club, and he ended up staying put in Italy.

Since the summer, he has made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on two assists. He has captained the club in their last two league outings.

But Noel Whelan, the former Leeds midfielder, has called on the club to reignite their interest in the central midfielder when the January transfer window opens.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think we need strength in that central area.

“I’ve seen him play a number of times, very aggressive, very creative as well, looks after the ball and recycles it very well amongst the side.

“He’s very experienced, he’s a bit more of a creative player that we’ve got in the midfield so far.

“I think the club needs to go in, he was very, very much on Marcelo Bielsa’s wanted list in the summer and Marcelo Bielsa is very, very picky about players that he wants to bring into the club.

“It would not surprise me if they went in, because we failed as well in bringing in Michael Cuisance because of the medical. I think they felt that that one would have been done.

“We are light in that central midfield area but I would like to have him in there.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we went straight back in and got him in January we need to buy in January.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

De Paul is exactly the type of player Leeds should be looking at.

This is a player who has made his name in Italy, making 154 appearances in total, and scoring 26 goals while also registering 27 assists. He is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old is also an experienced Argentina international, winning 19 caps for his country in total.

He would bring dynamism and, as Whelan says, strength to that Leeds midfield.

They need it if they are to grow and improve in the Premier League; they should be pulling out all the stops.

