“Special” Kell Brook showed off his shredded shape at a fiery weigh-in ahead of his clash with American pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford, with the WBO welterweight belt on the line.

After the long-running Amir Khan saga petered out with no fight materialising between the two Brit rivals, Brook seized his chance to face off against Crawford, and is determined to go one better than his adversary, who was stopped inside six rounds.

The Nebraska native is seen as the heavy favourite, recognised as the world’s number one pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN, ahead of the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Tyson Fury, many are expecting a relatively straightforward victory.

Brook’s confident demeanour at the weigh-in greatly defied his status as the heavy underdog, with the Sheffield-born man on a mission to silence his doubters.

“I know people are writing me off, saying I’m 34 and haven’t made welterweight for years. I feel this is the moment where I become great in this fight.”

Brook continued: “If you had seen me in the last four or five months, I have been obsessed.

"I've sacrificed, taken myself away from my girls and been training so hard because I know that if I walk away from the sport I want to know I have done everything I can. This is the biggest fight of my career.”

The finer details of the fight’s contract lead many to believe Brook will carry a significant weight advantage as they enter the ring.

The notable absence of a check weigh-in and hydration clause means that Brook will now be free to improve upon his strength and power until the fight occurs.

Having made his intentions to do so clear as they came toe-to-toe and faced off, it prompted an infuriated response from the unbeaten American as tempers soon flared.

Firing a stark warning to Brook, the 33-year-old shouted: “Let’s see how bad you want it tomorrow!”

He continued his verbal assault further by saying: “I stay in shape, that’s nothing. What’s being in shape going to do? I’m going to beat your b**** a**."

“What the f*** you talking about filling up? I’m going to fill up too. I’ll fill up on your chin.”

Crawford’s hot-headed exchange may well set the tone for an exciting and dramatic showdown this weekend.

News Now - Sport News