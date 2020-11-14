Sunderland takeover news: Phil Parkinson future explained

Takeover talk is naturally rather exciting and Sunderland fans can at least start to dream of a life without Stewart Donald following reports a change in ownership was close.

Given how fresh the reports are, not all too much is known about what lies ahead for the Black Cats ahead of the potential change but, according to the Sunderland Echo, there is some good news for manager Phil Parkinson.

They report that there is no reason to think the 52-year-old's role will change in the short-term.

While the idea of new owners coming into a club and appointing their own man relatively quickly is certainly not without precedence, perhaps sticking with the same boss helps avoid any unnecessary disruption on the pitch.

Though Parkinson has not always proved overly popular on Wearside, particularly during the club's poor run of form between October and December 2019, he was noted to have improved the situation somewhat before the season was ended early.

Four points off the top this season prior to today's game at MK Dons, Sunderland are within touching distance right now.

Granted, Parkinson is unlikely to be bullet-proof considering the club's need to push up the footballing pyramid but, right now, there doesn't appear to be a reason to sack him quickly.

