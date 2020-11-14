Liverpool transfer news: Journalist provides update on Kalidou Koulibaly chase

The ability Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards appear to have in signing players exactly right for Liverpool has previously been praised but it’s important to remember they aren’t reckless with their cash.

Remember when Nabil Fekir was close to a move to Anfield? A World Cup winner with France and regarded as one of the finest creators in Ligue 1, Liverpool are thought to have pulled out of a deal due to injury concerns.

With that in mind, perhaps comments from Ian McGarry on The Transfer Window podcast aren’t all that surprising.

According to the journalist, Liverpool are reluctant to spend big money on a player advancing in age.

Indeed, speaking to Duncan Castles McGarry said (08:53) that the champions were 'considering a move for Kalidou Koulibaly ' but that Napoli were asking for (09:09) 'around €60m and Liverpool are not willing to spend that amount of money on a 29-year-old.'

Klopp did bring Thiago in this summer at the age of 29 but the Spaniard was soon to be out of contract with Bayern Munich and is only thought to have cost around £25m as a result.



Few would doubt Koulibaly's standing in the game given the Senegalese centre-back was described as 'Europe's best defender' by teammate Lorenzo Insigne and has impressed pundits thanks to his exploits with the Serie A club.

Still, that sort of fee does represent an awful lot of money for someone coming in as cover. Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Joe Gomez prior to his injury and, at 23, has much more of his career ahead of him.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano is another man touted as a potential target in the podcast (08:50) and, while he'd presumably be expensive too, is younger than even Gomez at just twenty-two years of age.

With that in mind, there do appear to be better long-term options than Koulibaly and it's logical Liverpool would reportedly come to this decision in regards to his fee.

