Manchester City transfer news: Erling Haaland emerges as genuine option

With Manchester City missing out on Lionel Messi, the end to the transfer window proved relatively quiet on the attacking front.

Indeed, both Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres have since had to deputise as central strikers amid injury problems to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, such is the lack of depth they have there after a deal for Messi fell through.

Though there is seemingly a paucity of genuine top-class cover within that position right now, Eurosport suggest the club are on the lookout for reinforcement.

According to their report, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has emerged as a genuine target for City.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top after moving to RB Salzburg from Molde in 2019, scoring 29 goals in 27 appearances for the Austrian outfit before hitting 27 in 29 following the step up to one of Europe’s major leagues.

Now making a sustained goalscoring impact in the Champions League, Haaland is undoubtedly one of the most prolific forwards on the continent even at the age of 20.

Considering Sergio Aguero is soon to be out of contract, comparing Haaland to Gabriel Jesus seems more apt. As the graphic below shows, he beats the Brazilian in every important metric.

Given City’s xG per Premier League has dropped from 2.06 to 1.12 as a whole, moving for a player so capable in front of goal as Aguero grows older seems like a sensible idea.

In terms of goals scored this season, the Dortmund star has already hit ten goals across the league and Champions League in comparison to Jesus' three.

Obviously, Haaland’s father played for Manchester City too and although the striker has previously talked about his affection for Leeds United, they surely could not afford to sign him any time soon.

With City struggling for goals, Haaland looks the ideal option.

