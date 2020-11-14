Cristiano Ronaldo is almost without question the greatest Champions League player of all time.

The Portuguese superstar has made Europe's top-tier competition his playground throughout the course of his career, particularly in recent years.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times (once with Manchester United, four times with Real Madrid) and has scored 130 goals overall.

A quite astonishing record and the 35-year-old was also the key man in helping Real Madrid win the tournament three years on the bounce between 2016 and 2018.

But in 2015, Ronaldo had won the competition only twice and as such, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho omitted him from his all time Champions League XI.

The Portuguese is also not the only high-profile absentee. Ronaldinho's former Barca teammates Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol all fail to make the cut too.

Let's take a look at the Brazilian's XI, per The Sun.

GK - Gianluigi Buffon

Not the worst shout, but the former Juventus 'keeper has still never won the Champions League...

RB - Cafu

The Brazilian is one of the greatest right-backs of all time. He won the Champions League just once with AC Milan in 2007.

CB - Paolo Maldini

There's no arguing this one. Arguably the best defender in football history, Maldini won the Champions League three times and the European Cup twice with AC Milan.

CB - John Terry

A bold call from Ronaldinho. Terry won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and there was also that, erm, slip in 2008...

LB - Roberto Carlos

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and a sensational left-back in his prime. A pretty safe pick.

CM - Claude Makelele

Makelele over Xavi? Fair play. The Frenchman - who has a midfield role named after him - won the competition in 2002 while at Real Madrid.

CM - Frank Lamprd

Like Terry, Lampard won the Champions League in 2012 with Chelsea. The Englishman scored 23 goals in 102 games, bagging in the final against Manchester United in 2008.

RM - Lionel Messi

Who else was it going to be, eh? Ronaldinho's protege has lit up the Champions League during his career, winning the competition four times and scoring 117 goals - and counting.

CAM - Kaka

The world's best player while at AC Milan, winning the Champions League with the Italian giants in 2007. It'd be hard for anyone to leave Kaka out of this XI to be honest.

LM - Thierry Henry

Henry over Ronaldo? Interesting, very interesting. Henry won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 and scored 50 goals in his 112 games overall - a record that's pretty inferior to CR7's.

ST - Ronaldo Nazario

Like Buffon, Ronaldo never actually won the Champions League in his career. We sense a bit of Brazilian bias from Ronaldinho here...

