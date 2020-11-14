Cristiano Ronaldo has pretty good genes, let's face it.

Not only does he happen to be one of the most talented footballers on the planet, but he's also one of the most dedicated athletes when it comes to maintaining his physical fitness.

Ask any of Ronaldo's former teammates and they'll likely reel off more stories than you can count about the Portuguese being the first to training and doing recovery exercises through the night.

Ronaldo raising Cristiano Jr

And to make things better, Ronaldo has an elite mentality similar to other legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, which has driven him to never stop improving regardless of his age.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo always finds time for his family and with his son Cristiano Jr appearing to follow a football career as much as anybody at that age can, has clearly been passing on his knowledge.

In fact, the Ballon d'Or-winning superstar has made no secret of the fact he wants his son to follow in his footsteps of footballing greatness.

Cristiano Jr at Juventus

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo told beIN SPORTS: "I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it's difficult.

Sounds like Ronaldo is a pretty tough teacher then, though claiming Cristiano Jr might fall short of becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time is hardly a criticism, in fairness.

Cristiano Jr has been learning his trade in the youth teams at Juventus and although statistics for players his age are hard to come by, what little evidence we do have is certainly promising.

Business Insider reported last year that Cristiano Jr boasted a remarkable record of 58 goals in just 28 games, but official confirmation of his Juventus numbers remain absent.

Future footballer?

But evidence that can't be disputed are the rare moments that have been captured of Cristiano Jr on film and a fantastic compilation of his best moments so far emerged on YouTube in February.

YouTuber 'Jonathan Martinez' compiled eight minutes of Cristiano Jr showing his promising, early talents with the title: "Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 2020 ● Skills & Goals for Juventus Youth."

That's right, his age is barely in double figures and he's already got YouTube compilations dedicated to him. Be sure to check out the full montage down below:

Cristiano Jr's clear talent

The kid has talent, there can be no denying it.

Whether or not Cristiano Jr goes onto pursue a career in professional football full-time remains to be seen, but from the scant evidence available to us, it's clear that he has the talent to do so.

However, we are, of course, talking about a 10-year-old here and we all have a responsibility not to apply too much pressure on him, even though his talents are obviously worth applauding.

It might seem on the surface as though having Ronaldo as your father will turn the pressure gauge up to 11, but perhaps Cristiano Jr can reassure himself that matching CR7 is surely impossible. Right? Rightttttt?

