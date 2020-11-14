“Special” Kell Brook faces an extremely difficult proposition in Omaha native Terence Crawford tonight, to try and claim the WBO welterweight title.

After rebuilding his career following consecutive defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, the 34-year-old hopes to defy the odds and claim an upset victory in Vegas.

Some believe that this is Brook’s last chance saloon, and that, even should he pull off a shock victory, he will proceed to vacate and hang up the gloves.

Due to the time zone differentials, UK fans will face another late night/early morning task to watch this tantalising clash.

How to watch Brook v Crawford

Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 12:30am UK time, with the main card fights expected to begin at around 3am. With the main event scheduled for later on at 5am Sunday morning.

Premier Sports will show the fight in HD on Sky (412 & 429), Virgin (551 & 552) as well as the Premier Player available online through the app and desktop.

The service is available for subscription at www.premiersports.com at a cost of £9.99 per month.

For those who wish to view the whole event, below is a list of all tonight’s fights, including the main event and the undercard bouts:

Terence Crawford v Kell Brook – for WBO welterweight title

Joshua Franco v Andrew Moloney – for WBA super-flyweight title

Tyler Howard v KeAndrae Leatherwood

Joshua Greer Jr v Edwin Rodriguez

Raymond Muratalla v Luis Porozo

Duke Ragan v Sebastian Gutierrez

Vegas Larfield v Juan Alberto Flores

Interestingly, Crawford has already beaten Brook’s great domestic rival, fellow Brit Amir Khan last year via a sixth round TKO.

And somewhat surprisingly, Khan offered words of wisdom and support to the Sheffield man.

Previewing the fight, Khan said:“I wish him nothing but the best.

“I wish Kell all the very best, go out there and put a stop to his reign. He can do that.

“I know he’s got his hands full against Terence Crawford. Kell’s a good fighter and I’ve always respected him.

“Look, as a Brit, we have to support our own fighters and we have to support each other.

“Even though we’ve not looked eye to eye for many years, end of the day, I am gonna be rooting for him.”

As a final look ahead to tonight’s clash, below is the tale of the tape for both fighters:

Crawford vs Brook: Tale of the Tape

Terence Crawford – Kell Brook

Nationality: American – British

Age: 33 – 34

Height: 5ft 8 – 5ft 9

Stance: Southpaw – Orthodox

Reach: 74in – 69in

Record: 36-0-0 – 39-2-0

KOs: 27 – 27

Rounds: 204 – 216

Debut: 14/3/2008 – 17/9/2004

Nickname: Bud – Special K

News Now - Sport News