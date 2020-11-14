Euro 2020: England, Scotland and Cristiano Ronaldo feature as every game is predicted
The next installment of the European Championships is now tantalisingly close.
It seems like decades ago that Portugal crowned themselves rulers of the continent with a dramatic victory over France in their own backyard with Eder scoring an iconic winner from range.
Of course, we were meant to have UEFA's showcase event on our screens a few months ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic means that Euro 2020 will actually take place in 2021.
Euro 2020 groups finalised
And it's taken until this week for the final groups to have been confirmed with some dramatic play-off fixtures meaning we can now assess the 24 qualifiers in all their glory.
There was ecstasy for Scotland as they qualified on penalties, while Slovakia ensured there was heartbreak for Northern Ireland and North Macedonia historically made the finals for the first time.
And although there are still over six months to go until the tournament takes place - fingers crossed - we couldn't help riding the wave of Euro 2020 excitement by reaching for our crystal ball.
Predicting every Euro 2020 result
Earlier in the year, we predicted the entire tournament upon its postponement and now we're back for more, forecasting each and every game now that we have a new date and all 24 nations.
So, pause the countdown for a moment because GIVEMESPORT is about to take you through how Euro 2020 will probably, possibly, maybe transpire the year before it actually happens.
Then again, this is coming from a writer who predicted James Rodriguez would be an expensive flop at Everton, so probably apply a dumper truck of salt to my predictions...
Group stages one
Group A: Turkey 0-0 Italy
Group A: Wales 2-1 Switzerland
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland
Group B: Belgium 4-1 Russia
Group C: Austria 2-0 North Macedonia
Group C: Netherlands 1-0 Ukraine
Group D: England 0-1 Croatia
Group D: Scotland 2-1 Czech Republic
Group E: Poland 1-1 Slovakia
Group E: Spain 3-0 Sweden
Group F: Hungary 1-2 Portugal
Group F: France 2-2 Germany
Group stages two
Group A: Turkey 1-0 Wales
Group A: Italy 1-0 Switzerland
Group B: Finland 2-1 Russia
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Belgium
Group C: Ukraine 0-0 North Macedonia
Group C: Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Group D: Croatia 3-1 Czech Republic
Group D: England 1-0 Scotland
Group E: Sweden 1-2 Slovakia
Group E: Spain 2-1 Poland
Group F: Hungary 1-4 France
Group F: Portugal 0-2 Germany
Group stages three
Group A: Switzerland 2-2 Turkey
Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales
Group B: Russia 1-1 Denmark
Group B: Finland 0-2 Belgium
Group C: North Macedonia 1-3 Netherlands
Group C: Ukraine 1-1 Austria
Group D: Croatia 4-2 Scotland
Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England
Group E: Slovakia 1-1 Spain
Group E: Sweden 0-0 Poland
Group F: Portugal 1-3 France
Group F: Germany 1-1 Hungary
Group stage calculations
Dazzled by an avalanche of group-stage results? Well, fear not, we're going to breakdown the final group standings before we progress to the knockout stages because UEFA hardly make it easy.
Obviously, the top two teams in each group go through, dictated by head-to-head results and then goal difference if necessary, but the teams that finish third are what makes things a little tricky.
The four best-performing bronze medalists qualify and whichever quartet they are dictates who faces who in the round of 16. You're just going to have to trust us here that we've nailed it!
Final group stage standings
Group A
1. Italy - 7 points (2GD)
2. Turkey - 5 points (1GD)
3. Wales - 3 points (-1GD)
4. Switzerland - 1 point (-2GD)
Group B
1. Denmark - 7 points (2GD)
2. Belgium - 6 points (5GD)
3. Finland - 3 points (-2GD)
4. Russia - 1 point (-4GD)
Group C
1. Netherlands - 9 points (5GD)
2. Austria - 4 points (0GD)
3. Ukraine - 2 points (-1GD)
4. North Macedonia - 1 point (-4GD)
Group D
1. Croatia - 9 points (5GD)
2. England - 6 points (1GD)
3. Scotland - 3 points (-2GD)
4. Czech Republic - 0 points (-4GD)
Group E
1. Spain - 7 points (4GD)
2. Slovakia - 5 points (1GD)
3. Poland - 2 points (-1GD)
4. Sweden - 1 point (-4GD)
Group F
1. France - 7 points (5GD)
2. Germany - 5 points (2GD)
3. Portugal - 3 points (-3GD)
4. Hungary - 1 point (-4GD)
Going into the knockout stages
Football wouldn't be football without a few shocks, would it? We're predicting Denmark to be the dark horses of the tournament, as you'll see in the knockout rounds, while Croatia once again get the better of England.
Reigning champions Portugal are the country that come up short in the 'Group of Death', but just as they did during Euro 2016, the new third-place rule means they still limp their way into the knockout rounds.
The same can also be said of Scotland and Wales who, despite losing two of their three group games, also benefit from the regulations to ensure a clean sweep of Home Nations in the second round.
Round of 16
1. Denmark 2-1 Scotland
2. Italy 2-0 Austria
3. France 3-2 Finland
4. England 1-0 Slovakia
5. Spain 4-1 Wales
6. Croatia 1-0 Germany
7. Netherlands 2-2 Portugal (AET) - Portugal win 5-4 on penalties
8. Turkey 1-2 Belgium
Quarter-finals
1. Denmark 0-0 Italy (AET) - Denmark win 4-1 on penalties
2. France 3-0 England
3. Spain 2-1 Croatia
4. Portugal 1-1 Belgium (AET) - Belgium win 6-5 on penalties
Semi-finals
1. France 1-0 Denmark
2. Spain 2-3 Belgium
Final
France 1-2 Belgium (AET)
Belgium to win Euro 2020
There have been countless international tournaments where the highest-ranked nation has fallen short, but we think the time is ripe for Belgium's 'Golden Generation' to strike, well, gold.
Roberto Martinez boasts an incredible record at the helm of the Red Devils and if it wasn't for defeat to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, they most likely would have gone all the way.
And they'll be hungry for revenge three years later because we're predicting them to renew their rivalry with Les Bleus in the final, striking victory through a Romelu Lukaku goal in extra time.
But hey, that's just what we're thinking here at GIVEMESPORT and at the end of the day, predicting football is about as nonsensically-impossible as counting every blade of grass in your garden.
So, who knows? Perhaps it really will be coming home next summer, perhaps Spain will rule the continent once again or Scotland will shock the world to win the entire thing... ok, not the last one.
- How England can line up with Grealish and Mount
- Ryan Christie's emotional interview after Scotland qualify
- Ranking England's right-back options ahead of Euro 2020