Liverpool's quest to retain the Premier League title appears to be getting tougher by the day.

After losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury in the Merseyside derby, the Reds were dealt another huge blow this week when it was revealed Joe Gomez had picked up a knock with England.

The former Charlton defender has since had surgery to remedy the issue and it's expected he will be out for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

Then, just to make matters a bit worse, star striker Mohamed Salah tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday after attending a wedding in his native Egypt.

It's all going wrong for Liverpool right now, but Kopites can still revel in the fact that despite their issues, Jurgen Klopp's side are still third in the Premier League table.

Can they retain their title? Of course they can. However, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes his former club will have to sign a centre-back in January in order to achieve the feat.

“I think if Liverpool buy a centre-back, and a good one, in January, I think they'll take some stopping, I really do,” Carragher told Punching.TV.

“Defensively, they have injury problems in that position (centre-back), and if they rectify that in January, I think Liverpool would be my favourites.

“But right now I think it's 50/50 between them and Man City because of Liverpool's injuries and the setback of Van Dijk.”

It begs the question; who could the Reds sign in January? Well, the Mirror report that the club's hierarchy have already drawn up a four-man shortlist.

RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano tops the list, with Brighton's Ben White, Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Torino's Gleison Bremer the other centre-backs to pique Liverpool's interest.

White is the most eye-catching name on the list after his performances in the Premier League this season and the Reds believe an offer of £30m could tempt Brighton into selling the 23-year-old.

In the current market, that fee would arguably represent a bargain, especially given that English players come at a premium...

