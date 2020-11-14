Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a serious injury crisis.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the world simply didn't want Jurgen Klopp's men to retain their Premier League title because the dramatic increase in injuries has been particularly tough on the Reds.

Their defence has been ravaged with Virgil van Dijk suffering an ACL knock after Jordan Pickford's brutal tackle in the Merseyside Derby, while Joe Gomez has also picked up a serious knee injury.

Injury crisis at Liverpool

Combine that with Fabinho limping off in the Champions League and Trent Alexander-Arnold also set to miss Liverpool's upcoming fixtures and the Reds' defensive crisis couldn't be any clearer.

It's no wonder Klopp is calling for the five-substitution rule to be reintroduced to the Premier League and the fixture schedule is certainly looking barbaric after a frankly non-existent pre-season.

And it's not just muscle and tendon tears that are causing problems on Merseyside, but also COVID-19, which sparked the logjam of games in the first place.

Salah tests positive for COVID

The likes of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have already missed fixtures this season because of the deadly virus and now Mohamed Salah has tested positive on international duties with Egypt.

It leaves Klopp with an almost-interminable number of selection headaches for when club football returns with Salah touted as a serious doubt for the crucial Leicester City clash next week.

We've already put Liverpool's crisis into context this week by highlighting the threadbare XI of Reds stars who have actually managed to remain fit for the entire campaign.

But now that Salah's illness has augmented Liverpool's list of absentees even further, we're now looking at the injury crisis from a different angle: which players have needed time out?

Liverpool's XI of absentees this season

Whether through injury or illness, you can make an astonishingly-good starting XI of Liverpool players who have been absent for at least one game this season.

'What's the point?' you might ask. Well, we're not somehow revelling in players' misfortunes, rather we're trying to demonstrate quite how bludgeoned and battered Liverpool have been by the crisis.

Besides, take a look at the XI down below and tell us it isn't eerily close to Liverpool's best XI:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Let's face it, that team could pretty easily win the Premier League title.

As much as it's been nice to have such an avalanche of fixtures after the first lockdown from a selfish perspective, I think we can all agree that the footballing authorities have gone a little too far.

Toni Kroos has said a lot of questionable things over the last few days - what was his problem with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? - but he had it pretty spot on when it came to the fixture logjam.

Per Goal, the Real Madrid man said of plans for a European Super League: "With the invention of all these new things we seem to be just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA.

"These competitions are created to suck everything out of every single player physically and to suck out as much money as possible. When certain things work well it is a good idea to leave them that way."

When injuries are so rife that Liverpool's XI of absentees is near enough their best XI in general, you know that talk of a new competition is bonkers because the current batch is already slaughtering players.

