Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are entering the final years of their career.

It's a scary thought, right? The end is by no means in sight, don't get me wrong, but it's unlikely that both players will be plowing on for much longer beyond their fast-approaching 40th birthdays.

However, there is hope that we could be watching the Barcelona superstar for slightly longer than his Juventus rival by way of being two years his junior.

Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Well, that's by no means confirmed seeing as Ronaldo just happens to be a footballing machine showing no sign of slowing down, but Messi keeps himself in pretty phenomenal shape also.

Ronaldo will celebrate turning 36 when February rolls around, while Messi will have the number 34 on his birthday cake when June 2021 arrives.

The discrepancy in age between the two Ballon d'Or winners often makes comparing their statistics a little tricky and we might never get the chance to properly do so until both of them have retired.

What if Messi was Ronaldo's age?

Besides, Ronaldo is the talk of the town right now after becoming the fourth-highest goalscorer in football history and is just eight strikes away from taking the record in international football.

And while that is undoubtedly astonishing, such is Messi's world-class quality, we can't guarantee that the Barcelona star won't go onto overtake Ronaldo's statistics with his additional two years.

It's not as simple as that, granted, but you know what we're trying to get at here and it's actually possible to calculate how many goals Messi might have scored if he was Ronaldo's age.

Calculating Messi's future stats

After all, who wants to wait around until their respective retirements? No, we'd rather put our faith in the maths and try to imagine how the two would compare if they were equally matched.

And here's where the extensive statistics of michelacosta.com, the self-proclaimed largest statistical study of Ronaldo vs Messi on the internet, comes in handy.

They have brilliantly calculated how many goals, assists and total goal involvements Messi would have if he had played the same amount of games as Ronaldo based on his current career data.

Messi would be miles ahead of Ronaldo

It's simulated that Messi would have 825 goals, which is 79 more than Ronaldo, were he also on 1,023 games as well as having 127 more assists and 206 total goal involvements.

You can check out the full method with all the data down below:

Messi has the edge

Obviously, yes, pay special attention to the various caveats because football isn't some linear, predictable graph that you can just plot to find out exactly how many goals Messi will score.

It's impossible to tell whether the Barcelona star could suffer a serious injury, decline with age quicker than Ronaldo or potentially struggle upon moving to a different league.

Nevertheless, it goes to show that Messi is, on the whole, a more prolific goalscorer and certainly the more all-around contributor to goals.

I don't think anybody can dispute that Messi has the edge when it comes to creativity and passing in the final third, even though that side to Ronaldo's game is perpetually underrated.

But with yet another statistic pointing in the direction of Messi being the superior goalscorer to boot, you have to wonder whether the GOAT debate will be dead and buried if he can keep things up.

