Arsenal and Manchester United have never exactly seen eye to eye.

During the Premier League's early years, the Gunners and Red Devils were the division's leading forces and regularly went back and forth for silverware once Arsene Wenger was in the dugout.

Some of the most iconic games in English football over the last 20 years have seen the Frenchman and Sir Alex Ferguson barking orders from the touchline as their teams go hell for leather.

Arsenal vs Man Utd rivalry

We'd be lying if we said the rivalry came anywhere close to matching that old magic anymore, but it must fire up the players when Sky Sports remind everyone of the fixture's remarkable history.

And there was no shortage of significance when the clubs last locked horns in the Premier League earlier this season with Arsenal taking three points from Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

Despite both clubs struggling for consistency in the early months of 2020/21, it was Mikel Arteta men's who came out on top in this instance thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty.

Martinelli trending on Twitter

It was an intriguing game that seemed to pit United and Arsenal fans up against each other on social media, exchanging debates and banter about aspects of their respective clubs.

And although almost two weeks have passed since the clash at Old Trafford, it seems as though the boredom of the international break has encouraged supporters to slug it out once again.

If you're a football fan who has been scrolling through Twitter today, you might have noticed that Gabriel Martinelli was trending despite approaching more than six months on the sidelines.

Greenwood vs Martinelli

So, why was the Brazilian striker on everybody's lips? Well, that's because United and Arsenal fans had been spending their Saturday debating who is better: Martinelli or Mason Greenwood?

Now, if you think there's an obvious answer to that question straight away, then you aren't alone and it must be said that the most engaged responses are those in favour of Greenwood.

One fan even declared 'end the debate' by way of opining that some Arsenal fans would prefer Greenwood, but no United fans would lean towards Martinelli. Check out the best tweets below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Let's look at the stats for a second: Greenwood has 19 goals in 61 appearances for United, though few of them are starts, whereas Martinelli boasts 10 strikes in 29 outings for Arsenal.

It doesn't take a mathematician to work out that, perhaps surprisingly, their goal-per-game ratios are eerily similar and I don't think the decision should be as straightforward as some are touting.

Don't get me wrong, I happen to agree that Greenwood is the superior player right now, but we shouldn't pretend as though it's not even a debate when Martinelli is out with a long-term injury.

Besides, remember for one second that Jurgen Klopp, arguably the best manager in world football right now, named Martinell as 'talent of the century', so underestimate him at your peril.

